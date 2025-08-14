ASEAN Infusion Pump Company Evaluation Report 2025 | BD, Fresenius Kabi, and Terumo Lead with Innovations in Drug Delivery, Hospital Care, and Cardiovascular Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Infusion Pump - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN Infusion Pump Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for ASEAN Infusion Pump. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 ASEAN Infusion Pump Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The ASEAN infusion pumps market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems. As conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and renal failure become more prevalent across Southeast Asia, hospitals and clinics are increasingly adopting infusion pumps to ensure precise and controlled medication delivery. Countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are rapidly modernizing their healthcare systems, with substantial investments in hospital equipment and critical care technologies further supporting market expansion.



A major growth factor is the region's aging population, which is more susceptible to chronic illnesses requiring long-term intravenous therapies. This demographic shift is fueling consistent demand for infusion pumps in both hospital and homecare settings. In parallel, governments across the ASEAN region are prioritizing healthcare system improvements, leading to increased public and private investments in medical technologies, including infusion systems. Additionally, the availability of cost-effective, locally manufactured infusion devices is making advanced care more affordable and accessible in price-sensitive markets, promoting broader adoption in both urban and rural healthcare facilities.



The 360 Quadrant maps the ASEAN Infusion Pump companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the ASEAN Infusion Pump quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Product (Accessories and Consumables, Devices), By Application (Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes Management, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Analgesia/Pain Management, Hematology, Other Applications), and By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Settings, Academic & Research Institutes).



Top 3 Companies

Becton, Dickinson and Company



Becton, Dickinson and Company - commonly known as BD - is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents for healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company operates through three main business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment, operations are further divided into four business units: Medication Delivery Solutions, Medication Management Solutions, Pharmaceutical Systems, and Diabetes Care.



Fresenius Kabi



Fresenius Kabi, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, is a global healthcare company specializing in products and services for dialysis, hospital care, and outpatient medical treatment. The company operates through four primary business segments: Medtech, Nutrition, Biopharmaceuticals, and Pharma Business. Through its Medtech segment, Fresenius Kabi offers a comprehensive range of infusion pumps and related accessories, supporting safe and efficient drug delivery in clinical settings.



Terumo Corporation



Terumo Corporation develops and manufactures a wide range of medical products and equipment, including pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, blood bags, disposable medical devices, cardiovascular systems, vascular grafts, peritoneal dialysis solutions, blood glucose monitoring systems, and digital thermometers. The company operates through three main business segments: Cardiac and Vascular, General Hospital Company, and Blood & Cell Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings

3.1.1.2 Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic Diseases

3.1.1.3 Increased Adoption of Enteral Feeding Pumps due to Surge in Pre-Term Births

3.1.1.4 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed Worldwide

3.1.1.5 Increased Safety & Cybersecurity Requirements

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Product Recalls

3.1.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Product Approvals

3.1.2.3 Increasing Adoption of Refurbished & Rented Infusion Pumps

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 High Growth of Emerging Economies

3.1.3.2 Growing Popularity of Specialty Infusion Systems

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Medication Errors and Inadequate Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals

3.2 Industry Trends

3.2.1 Smart Pump-Emr Interoperability

3.2.2 Development of Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

3.2.3 Growing Demand for Specialty Pumps with Advanced Features

3.3 Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Key Technologies

3.3.1.1 Flow Generation

3.3.1.2 Smart Infusion Systems

3.3.1.3 Closed-Loop Infusion Control

3.3.2 Complementary Technologies

3.3.2.1 Dose Error Reduction Systems

3.3.2.2 Wireless Connectivity

3.3.2.3 Ai-Powered Decision Support Systems

3.3.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.3.3.1 Embedded Software

3.3.3.2 Sensing Technology

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Patent Publication Trends for Infusion Pumps

3.5.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

3.6 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.7 Impact of Ai on Asean Infusion Pumps Market

3.7.1 Introduction

3.7.2 Market Potential in Asean Infusion Pumps Ecosystem

3.7.3 Ai Use Cases

3.7.4 Key Companies Implementing Ai in Infusion Pumps

3.7.5 Future of Gen Ai in Asean Infusion Pumps Ecosystem

3.8 Ecosystem Analysis

3.9 Value Chain Analysis



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Product Footprint

4.5.5.3 Application Footprint

4.5.5.4 End-user Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.7 R&D Expenditure of Key Players

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.8.1 Company Valuation

4.8.2 Financial Metrics

4.9 Brand/Product Comparison

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches & Approvals

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions

4.10.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Icu Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Jms Co., Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Ypsomed Holding Ag

Sooil Developments Co., Ltd.

Epic Medical

Mindray Medical International Limited

Bionet Co., Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Shenzhen Medrena Biotech Co., Ltd.

Allied Medical Limited

Bpl Medical Technologies

Nareena Lifesciences Private Limited

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

