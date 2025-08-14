Environmental Testing Products Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, and PerkinElmer Lead with Advanced Analytical and Life Science Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Products Company Evaluation Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Environmental Testing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Environmental Testing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 120 companies, of which the Top 15 Environmental Testing Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The market is experiencing strong growth, driven by stringent environmental regulations, rapid industrialization, and heightened awareness of pollution's health impacts. Governments across the globe are enforcing strict compliance standards for air, water, and soil quality, prompting industries to adopt advanced environmental testing solutions.

Additionally, climate change initiatives and sustainability targets are accelerating the demand for real-time monitoring systems, IoT-enabled sensors, and AI-powered analytics. Rising incidents of soil and water contamination, along with the expansion of renewable energy projects and smart city developments, are further boosting market demand. As both industries and governments place greater emphasis on environmental protection, the need for accurate, efficient, and technology-driven testing solutions continues to grow.



The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included the tested material(microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids). By sample (wastewater or effluent, soil, air, and others, such as fuel and chemicals). By technology (rapid testing, conventional methods). By end user (agriculture & irrigation sector, government institutes, research and academic institutions, healthcare, industries, and forestry & geology).



Key Players:



Some of the prominent players are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and others. These players are increasingly focusing on product launches and enhancements, investments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, funding, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, sales contracts, and alliances to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Top 3 Companies

Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Agilent Technologies is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes instruments, software, services, and consumables designed to support the entire laboratory workflow. The company operates across three core business segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. Within the Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment, Agilent provides advanced instrumentation such as liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS), gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS), and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) - key technologies used in environmental testing and related applications.



Merck KGaA



Merck KGaA is a global science and technology company involved in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, high-performance materials, and life science tools. In 2015, Merck KGaA significantly expanded its footprint in the life sciences sector through the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich (US).



The company is structured into three main business segments: Healthcare (including Merck Serono, Consumer Health, Allergopharma, and Biosimilars), Performance Materials, and Life Science (operated under the Merck Millipore brand). Within the Life Science segment, Merck Millipore offers cutting-edge solutions for PFAS trace analysis, supporting environmental testing and regulatory compliance. Merck KGaA maintains a strong global presence with operations across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Its major subsidiaries include Merck Serono GmbH, Merck Consumer Health Holding GmbH, Merck Selbstmedikation, Merck Chemicals GmbH, and Merck Schuchardt OHG, all headquartered in Germany.



PerkinElmer



PerkinElmer is a prominent provider of technologies, services, and solutions catering to the diagnostics, life sciences, environmental, industrial, and laboratory sectors. In March 2023, its Life Science and Diagnostics division was spun off into a separate entity named Revvity, allowing the company to streamline its focus. PerkinElmer operates through two main segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. Within the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment - specifically under the Applied Markets division - PerkinElmer offers a broad range of mass spectrometry instruments used in environmental analysis and other scientific applications. Its customer base includes pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as academic and research institutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Technological Innovations in Environmental Testing

3.2.1.2 Growing Public Awareness Related to Health Impact of Pollution

3.2.1.3 Development of Portable and Real-Time Environmental Monitoring Technologies

3.2.1.4 Increased Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies in Monitoring Environmental Conditions

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Expensive Consumables and High Maintenance Cost of Mass Spectrometry Instruments

3.2.2.2 Technological Limitations in Mass Spectrometry

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Government Focus on Contaminant Detection

3.2.3.2 Increased Utilization of Ai-Driven Analytical Tools to Detect Air and Soil Pollution

3.2.3.3 Advancements in Environmental Testing Infrastructure

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Increased Operational Complexity of Mass Spectrometry Products

3.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Research & Product Development

3.4.2 Raw Material Procurement and Manufacturing

3.4.3 Distribution and Marketing & Sales

3.4.4 Post-Sales Services

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1 Prominent Companies

3.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

3.5.3 Distributors

3.5.4 End-users

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6.1 Role in Ecosystem

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Mass Spectrometry (Ms)

3.7.1.2 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Lc-Ms)

3.7.1.3 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Gc-Ms)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Laboratory Process Automation

3.7.2.2 Cloud Computing

3.7.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.7.3.1 Environmental Sensors

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.10.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Unmet Needs

3.12 Impact of Gen Ai/Ai on Environmental Testing Products Market

3.12.1 Market Potential of Environmental Testing Products

3.12.2 Ai Use Cases

3.12.3 Key Companies Implementing Ai

3.12.4 Future of Ai in Environmental Testing Products Ecosystem



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in Environmental Testing Products Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation

4.5.2 Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 Technology Footprint

4.7.5.5 Application Footprint

4.7.5.6 End-User Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions



