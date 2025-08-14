U.S. Oral Surgery Management Moves into 31st State

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has secured partnerships with four new practices, including its first in the state of Nebraska. They are Premier Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Nebraska, South Central Oral Surgery of Indiana, Panossian Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of New York, and Snyder & Dugan Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Pennsylvania. With the new additions, USOSM now has more than 265 surgeon partners in 31 states.

“We’re excited to announce our continued growth, with the addition of four new partner practices, including our first partner practice in the state of Nebraska,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “Our new surgeon partners and their care teams have a well-established track record of delivering high quality, comprehensive and safe patient care – characteristics we highly value. We look forward to working together to further elevate patient care standards.”

About the new partners:

Located in Papillion, NE, Premier Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has been taking care of three generations of local families since 2006. Led by Fola Ogunleye, BChD, DMD, the practice specializes in superior, personalized patient care for a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial needs from wisdom teeth removal to advanced bone regeneration, implantology, sedation/general anesthesia and much more. With more than 30 years of experience treating patients, Dr. Ogunleye is dedicated to changing the lives of others through smile reconstruction.

Led by Timothy Pliske, DDS, South Central Oral Surgery has one location in Bloomington and one in Bedford, IN. The practice has been treating patients locally for more than 30 years, using the most modern technologies combined with old-fashioned, personal care. Dr. Pliske is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wabash College and his DDS from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, completing his post-graduate oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) training through The University of Tennessee in Memphis.

Located in Long Island, NY, Panossian Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery provides a full scope of high-quality OMS services to pediatric and adult patients, focusing on the unique needs of each individual. The surgeons are a brother-sister team: Greg J. Panossian, DDS and Marieange J. Panossian, DDS, MD. Dr. Greg Panossian is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and a fellow of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. Dr. Marieange Panossian is certified for general anesthesia by the New York State Dept. of Education. She’s also certified in CPR, advanced cardiac life support and advanced trauma life support.

Snyder & Dugan Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has four locations serving patients in Pennsylvania. They are located in Pittsburgh, Butler, Zelienople and Greenville. The practice has two board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. They are Michael Dugan, DMD, and Patrick Sweeney, DMD. Dr. Dugan and Dr. Sweeney provide a wide variety of comprehensive, high-quality OMS services from dental implants and wisdom teeth extractions to facial trauma treatment and more.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

