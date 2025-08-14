Kinetiq Announces iHYPE Launch with Hyperion DeFi as First Institutional Depositor

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kinetiq (the “Company”) is proud to announce that iHYPE is now live, with Hyperion DeFi, Inc. as its first institutional depositor. This marks a major milestone for institutional access to Hyperliquid’s DeFi ecosystem.

iHYPE (“Kinetiq-staked HYPE for Institutions”) is Kinetiq’s institutional-grade liquid staking product, offering fully isolated, compliant staking pools built on the same battle-tested architecture that secured over $1.3B in TVL in its opening month through kHYPE, its flagship Liquid Staking Token (LST). Hyperion DeFi is the first to take advantage of this infrastructure, allocating HYPE into iHYPE and staking directly to the Kinetiq x Hyperion validator under a dedicated ticker.

“Hyperion DeFi is excited to work with Kinetiq and set a precedent for how public companies can securely and transparently participate in rapidly growing onchain ecosystems like Hyperliquid,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Investment Officer of Hyperion DeFi. “This HYPE deployment reflects our continued commitment to generating yield via decentralized finance applications on Hyperliquid while providing shareholders with access to broader value accrual mechanisms tied to participation on Kinetiq’s platform.”

iHYPE was built to meet the demands of professional allocators seeking exposure to Hyperliquid-native staking yields, without needing to manage validator infrastructure, engage in secondary markets, or navigate fragmented DeFi tooling. Each deployment is customizable, KYB/KYC-enabled, and fully interoperable with institutional-grade integrations—enabling depositors to seamlessly access DeFi strategies, yield, and liquidity within their compliance frameworks.

“With the SEC’s recent guidance on LST’s, we’re seeing a clear opening for institutions to participate in onchain staking and iHYPE provides the infrastructure to do so responsibly,” said Kinetiq Co-Founder and CTO, Justin Greenberg. “Hyperion DeFi’s early adoption is a signal that regulated capital is ready to engage directly with Hyperliquid.”

Key Features of iHYPE

Isolated Stakepools — Each institution gets a dedicated wrapper (e.g., HiHYPE –– Standing for Hyperion iHYPE) with its own mint/burn logic and validator delegation





Validator Control — Stake is routed to the institution's preferred validator(s)





Composability — iHYPE LSTs are supported across institutional-grade services, allowing depositors to run a variety of DeFi strategies





Compliance-Ready — KYB/KYC support, compatible with Qualified Custodians and fund audit systems



iHYPE is already integrated with key partners, including trading firms, custodians, and validators, to ensure seamless onboarding and operational continuity for institutional participants.

This launch follows Kinetiq’s previous announcement of iHYPE in June, which outlined the architecture and intent behind institutional liquid staking on Hyperliquid. With Hyperion DeFi now live, the infrastructure moves from concept to execution—opening the door for broader institutional adoption.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The Company is focused on providing its shareholders with simplified access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from a gradually compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq is the leading liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid, enabling seamless staking of HYPE while unlocking liquidity, yield, and DeFi composability. With over $1.3B TVL in its flagship product (kHYPE), Kinetiq is expanding its infrastructure to serve institutional clients through iHYPE and enabling exchange deployment through Launch.

