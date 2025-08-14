Plant Biotechnology Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Bayer, Syngenta, and BASF Lead with Advanced Crop Protection, Seeds, and Sustainable Farming Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Biotechnology - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant Biotechnology Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Plant Biotechnology. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 Plant Biotechnology Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The plant biotechnology market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector that leverages advanced genetic techniques, synthetic biology innovations, and microbial solutions to boost agricultural productivity, sustainability, and industrial applications. This market plays a critical role in tackling global challenges such as climate change, pest resistance, soil degradation, and food security. Plant biotechnology spans several domains, including biotech seeds and traits, bio-based crop protection and nutrition solutions, and synthetic biology-driven products. As the demand for high-yield, climate-resilient crops and sustainable agricultural inputs continues to rise, plant biotechnology is becoming a key driver of transformation in modern agriculture and related industries.



The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-yield, stress-tolerant crops, which are crucial to meeting the growing global food needs amid escalating climate uncertainties. The adoption of biotech seeds and traits, especially stacked traits that combine insect resistance and herbicide tolerance, has surged in major agricultural economies. Beyond agriculture, plant biotechnology is gaining significant traction in industrial sectors, such as bio-based pharmaceuticals, biofuels, and food enzymes, further expanding its market reach.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Plant Biotechnology companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Plant Biotechnology quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Plant Biotechnology market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Certis Biologicals (US), Limagrain (France), DLF Seeds A/S (Denmark), Nufarm (Australia), Pro Farm Group (US), STK Bio-AG Technologies (Israel), and Vestaron Corporation (US). These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Bayer AG



Bayer is a global life science company and a recognized leader in healthcare and nutrition. The company operates through three main business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science, and Consumer Health. Its Crop Science division is one of the world's leading agricultural enterprises, offering solutions in crop protection, seeds, and digital farming. The company uses advanced technologies - such as genetic modification and precision breeding - to develop crops that meet the evolving needs of global agriculture.



Syngenta



Syngenta is a global leader in the crop protection industry, with operations in 150 subsidiaries worldwide. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, with administrative offices in Switzerland, Syngenta operates through four main divisions: Syngenta Crop Protection (Switzerland), Syngenta Seeds (United States), ADAMA (Israel), and Syngenta Group China. The company is committed to transforming agriculture through science-driven innovation, aiming to boost productivity, enhance food quality, combat climate change, and support environmental restoration.



BASF SE



BASF SE is a global chemical company engaged in the production, marketing, and sale of chemicals, plastics, crop protection products, and various performance materials. Its product portfolio includes solvents, paints, food additives, fungicides, herbicides, and specialty chemicals. The company operates through 11 divisions grouped into seven business segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in Seed Replacement Rate

3.2.1.2 High Adoption of Biotech Crops

3.2.1.3 Growing Demand for High-Value Crops

3.2.1.4 Use of Plant Biotechnology to Combat Climatic Changes

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Long Approval Period for New Products

3.2.2.2 High R&D Expenses on Quality Biotech Seed Development

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Public-Private Partnerships in Varietal Seed Development

3.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Molecular Breeding Technology

3.2.3.3 Increased Production and Yield of Crops

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Unorganized New Entrants with Low Profit-To-Cost Ratio

3.2.4.2 Lack of Availability and Access to High-Quality Plant Biotechnology Products

3.3 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Plant Biotechnology Market

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Gen Ai in Plant Biotechnology Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Research & Product Development

4.3.2 Production

4.3.3 Testing & Packaging

4.3.4 Distribution

4.3.5 Retailers

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Rna Interference (Rnai)

4.4.1.2 New Plant Breeding Technologies (Nbts)

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Plant Breeding

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Nanoparticle-Mediated Gene Transformation in Agriculture

4.5 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5.1 Demand Side

4.5.2 Supply Side

4.5.3 Regulatory Bodies

4.5.4 Distributors & Suppliers

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2024

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

5.7.5.3 Product Type Footprint

5.7.5.4 Crop Type Footprint

5.7.5.5 End-user Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Startups/Smes, 2024

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

5.9.4 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

BASF Se

Bayer Ag

Corteva Agriscience

Syngenta

Kws Saat Se & Co. KGaA

Upl

Fmc Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nufarm

Pro Farm Group

Limagrain

Stk Bio-Ag Technologies

Certis Biologicals

Dlf Seeds A/S

Vestaron Corporation

Rovensa Next

Ipl Biologicals

Lallemand Inc.

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Enza Zaden Beheer B.V.

Genica

Kay Bee Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Verdesian Life Sciences

Botanohealth

Axeb Biotech

