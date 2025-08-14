To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 5 September 2025 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.
Agenda:
- Remuneration Policy for approval.
The agenda of the Company's General Meeting and the updated Remuneration Policy have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.
Item 1 on the agenda proposes approval of the updated Remuneration Policy for the Nykredit Group. The Remuneration Policy has been updated following the acquisition of Spar Nord Bank A/S.
Admittance to the General Meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the General Meeting.
Copenhagen, 14 August 2025
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Board of Directors
Contact
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.
