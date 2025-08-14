To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 5 September 2025 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

Agenda:

Remuneration Policy for approval.





The agenda of the Company's General Meeting and the updated Remuneration Policy have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which holds all the shares in the Company.

Item 1 on the agenda proposes approval of the updated Remuneration Policy for the Nykredit Group. The Remuneration Policy has been updated following the acquisition of Spar Nord Bank A/S.

Admittance to the General Meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the General Meeting.

Copenhagen, 14 August 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

