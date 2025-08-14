Magnus Technologies Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the Third Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today announced its No. 3,874 ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious group of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third year Magnus has earned a spot on the prestigious list, following rankings of No. 4,064 in 2023 and No. 4,467 in 2022. Magnus earned this achievement as a result of its comprehensive mobile dispatch and order fulfillment platform, offering affordability and scalability for truckload fleets of all sizes.

“This three-time milestone is a direct reflection of Magnus’ relentless drive to build, to innovate, and to lead. Our team doesn’t settle for incremental change, we’re rethinking the entire transportation and logistics ecosystem,” said Matt Cartwright, CEO of Magnus Technologies. “Magnus is not just enhancing TMS, we’re redefining how fleets operate through automation, mobility, and real-time intelligence. This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering scalable, modern solutions that help our customers grow faster and operate smarter.”

Over the past year, Magnus has significantly advanced its enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based TMS platform with AI-driven forecasting, expanded integrations with leading industry partners, enhanced driver workflows, and real-time exception management, solidifying its position as an innovator in fleet technology. As a result, Magnus has improved fleet visibility, optimized dispatch efficiency, and reduced empty miles across its customer base.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

The 2025 Inc. 5000 ranks companies by their percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To be eligible, companies must have been established and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They are required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2024. A minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2021 and $2 million for 2024 is necessary for qualification.

