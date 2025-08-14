HydroGraph Partners with Hawkeye Bio to Power Novel Graphene Biosensor Solution for LEAP™ Lung Cancer Test from Ease Healthcare

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph”), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, today announced its role in a new lung cancer screening product underpinning a collaboration between Hawkeye Bio (Torrance, California) and Ease Healthcare (Pasadena, California). Under a new commercialization agreement, Ease Healthcare will market the LEAP (Lung Enzyme Activity Profile) early detection test that incorporates HydroGraph’s patented fractal graphene.

LEAP is a non-invasive, radiation-free, and highly sensitive blood test designed to detect early signs of lung cancer, even in asymptomatic patients, and across all subtypes. Initially targeting high-risk populations including older smokers, military personnel, firefighters, and first responders, the test has demonstrated a 99.8% negative predictive value, significantly improving early detection outcomes.

HydroGraph’s explosion synthesis technology produces ultra-pure graphene that forms the foundation of Hawkeye Bio’s patented biosensor which measures enzymatic activity associated with inflammatory disease—a key biomarker in early-stage cancer detection.

“This partnership underscores the medical potential of high-purity graphene,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. “Our ability to deliver graphene at scale supports groundbreaking diagnostics like Hawkeye’s biosensors and Ease’s LEAP test, ultimately saving lives through earlier detection and intervention.”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, with the American Cancer Society estimating nearly 125,000 deaths and 227,000 new cases in the U.S. in 2025. Screening compliance remains low, with between 2% and 6% of at-risk individuals undergoing recommended low-dose CT scans annually, despite evidence that early detection is associated with significantly better five-year survival rates .

“In addition to tobacco use, e xposure to environmental pollutants and workplace carcinogens can significantly increase one’s risk of getting lung cancer,” said André de Fusco, CEO and co-founder of Hawkeye Bio. “Improved compliance with lung cancer screening guidelines may lead to earlier detection and improve radiotherapy and surgical outcomes. Our nano-scale graphene biosensors allow Ease Healthcare to bring LEAP testing to primary care physicians as a cost-effective diagnostic solution they can use in routine medical visits.”

Hawkeye Bio is the first company to manufacture nanoscale graphene biosensors for clinical cancer detection and holds global patents across the U.S., UK, EU, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company aims to substantially reduce lung cancer mortality by offering a patient-safe, affordable solution to achieve population-scale lung cancer screening compliance for at-risk individuals.

Presently 15-19.3 million individuals in the US should be screened annually for lung cancer . Hawkeye Bio projects this eligible population to increase as national screening guidelines evolve to incorporate additional risk factors beyond smoking history. Future LEAP platforms will plan to address 14 cancers, neurodegenerative disease (Alzheimer’s) and inflammatory conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis.

About Hawkeye Bio

Hawkeye Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing low-cost diagnostic tests for early detection of cancer, neurodegenerative, and inflammatory diseases. Using a patented biosensor technology, the company measures misregulated proteolytic enzymes linked to conditions such as cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease. Its first program, the LEAP test for early lung cancer detection, has shown a 99.8% negative predictive value, is compatible with standard lab practices, and is 100% patient-safe. Hawkeye Bio operates in Torrance, California, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at hawkeyebio.com .

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene meets the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, which very few companies worldwide achieve. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

