AI in Remote Patient Monitoring: Market Analysis, Trends and Growth Outlook to 2029 Featuring Strategic Profiles of 18 Industry Players

The AI in remote patient monitoring market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase of USD 5.00 billion from 2024 to 2029. The market is expected to accelerate with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during this period. A comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis, detailing market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor activities, covering approximately 25 key industry players.
The market's expansion is driven by several factors: aging global demographics and the resulting rise in chronic conditions, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies, and a systemic transition towards value-oriented reimbursement models in healthcare cost management.
The research methodology involved a combination of primary and secondary sources, supplemented by insights from industry participants. The report includes comprehensive data on market size and segmentation, examining regional impacts and vendor landscapes alongside key company analysis. Historical and forecast data have been integrated for a complete market overview.
Market Segmentation:
- By Component: Solutions, Services
- By Indication: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Oncology, Others
- By End-user: Hospitals, Home healthcare providers, Outpatient clinics, Others
- By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa
Key market growth drivers include the implementation of hyper-personalization through predictive analytics and digital twins, and the expansion into novel therapeutic areas outside traditional chronic diseases. The integration of generative AI and conversational interfaces is anticipated to enhance engagement and increase market demand.
The report covers the following areas:
- Market sizing and forecasting
- Industry analysis
- Vendor analysis
The vendor analysis aims to aid clients in enhancing their market stance, featuring detailed insights on prominent vendors including AMC Health, Apple Inc., Biofourmis Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and several others. The report also addresses emerging trends and challenges that may impact market growth, helping companies strategize to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities.
This market report synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources, offering a detailed market narrative based on key parameters such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. Presenting a comprehensive view, it leverages both qualitative and quantitative research to deliver precise market growth forecasts, alongside an extensive competitive landscape and vendor selection process.
