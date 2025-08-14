Matchspace Music Reveals in New Study the Reality of Music Teaching in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland , Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matchspace Music, the largest platform for music education in Switzerland, today announced the results of its annual Tune Barometer survey, capturing responses from nearly 400 music teachers nationwide. The study highlights a profession driven by passion and dedication but challenged by modest earnings, fragmented work structures, limited adoption of artificial intelligence, and evolving student demand. In light of these findings, Matchspace Music is prioritizing digital visibility initiatives for music schools and teachers to help strengthen music education across the country.

10,000 Hours of Training, Yet Income Remains a Struggle

Becoming a professional music educator and attaining a first music degree often requires over 10,000 hours of practice. Yet, the survey shows that even those with double master's degrees often face modest earnings. Only 12% of respondents earn most of their income from teaching alone. The majority follow a "portfolio career": working across several schools, offering private lessons, traveling extensively, and supplementing income with concerts and performances. "It has been a challenge for years to find qualified and motivated teachers for our students", says Thomas Ineichen, Director of the Zürcher Oberland Music School (MZO).

Student Acquisition and Retention: An Ongoing Challenge

Over half of the teachers surveyed report increasing difficulty in attracting new students. This aligns with broader trends: many schools are experiencing declining enrollments alongside a shortage of qualified teaching graduates. Nearly 40% of respondents feel their income is too low, while 35% point to small teaching capacities and high travel demands as significant burdens. "Long-term retention of music students is a major challenge, not only for private teachers but also for public music schools", adds Thomas Ineichen from the MZO.

Digitization in Teaching: Little Use of AI

While digital tools like sheet music apps are widely adopted, AI use remains limited. 63% of respondents do not use AI at all, and 35% say they lack sufficient knowledge of its applications. Nonetheless, 84% feel prepared for the future of teaching. "AI will change teaching—but only to the advantage if teachers know how to use these tools creatively and meaningfully", says Patrick Koller, founder of Matchspace Music.

Despite Pressure: Most Are Satisfied—For Now

Three out of four teachers feel valued in their work. Yet, one in four is dissatisfied with their professional situation. The most common wishes for improvement are higher income, more students and increased teaching hours. The findings suggest that while overall satisfaction is high, it is also fragile.

Matchspace Music's Response: Boosting Visibility for Teachers and Schools

Half of Swiss music schools face both declining enrollments and a shortage of qualified teaching staff. To address this, Matchspace Music now offers digital visibility packages for public and private music schools. These allow institutions to showcase their courses on the platform, easing administrative workloads and reaching new audiences.

The Zürcher Oberland Music School, one of Switzerland's largest public music school, has already partnered with Matchspace Music. "We want to present our course offerings in a contemporary way and reach more people. Matchspace Music helps us access new target groups", says Thomas Ineichen.

About the Study

The "Tune Barometer 2025" by Matchspace Music surveyed 400 music teachers in Switzerland, covering topics such as teaching capacity, income, digitization, AI adoption, student acquisition, retention, satisfaction, and future expectations. The survey will be conducted annually as a long-term study.

About Matchspace Music

Matchspace Music (https://matchspace-music.ch/ch-en) is the largest platform for music education in Switzerland. Over 1,500 qualified teachers instruct more than 95 instruments and singing— for children, adults and seniors, on-site, home visits or online. The platform provides private teachers with tools to manage students, schedules, and payments, and offers music schools enhanced marketing and administrative relief. Partnerships with leading health insurers and instrument retailers make lessons more affordable and improve access to high-quality instruments. Matchspace Music aims to connect the entire music education ecosystem, ensuring music remains accessible and enjoyable for all.

Media Contact

Olivier Kipfer, Co-founder, Head of Communication & Marketing

Technoparkstr. 1, 8005 Zurich

olivier.kipfer@matchspace.com

More information

Further details about the study can be found here: Study Information

Expert interviews with the study participants in education and training are available upon request.