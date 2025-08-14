Dental Implants and Prosthetics Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Institut Straumann, Envista, and Dentsply Sirona Lead with Innovation and Expansive Portfolios

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants and Prosthetics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The growth of this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of oral health, a rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and a growing prevalence of dental conditions such as dental caries and periodontal diseases. Additionally, the surge in dental tourism, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the expanding number of dental clinics are further contributing to market expansion.



However, factors such as the high costs of implants and prosthetics, along with the potential side effects and risk of treatment failure, are expected to pose certain limitations on market growth. The dental implants and prosthetics market is segmented into six major regions, namely, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Growth in Europe is seen because the European countries are actively involved in developing and adopting advanced dental technologies. Local companies are innovating in materials, design, and surgical techniques, making implants and prosthetics more accessible and efficient.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By product(dental implants and prosthetics).



Key Players:



Key players operating in the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ZimVie Inc. (US), Glidewell (US), and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).



Institut Straumann AG



Institut Straumann AG, a leading player in the dental implants and prosthetics market, offers a wide range of products including dental implants, biomaterials, and CAD/CAM prosthetics. Operating in over 100 countries, the company boasts a strong global presence supported by a robust distribution network and state-of-the-art production facilities. With over 11,000 employees, Institut Straumann AG generated USD 2.84 billion in revenue in 2024, reflecting its significant market share and influence.



Envista



Envista, known for its innovative implant systems, continues to expand its market presence through acquisitions and product launches. Its strategic focus on enhancing education and training programs for healthcare professionals is a crucial aspect of its market positioning. As a prominent player in the US, Envista leverages its extensive product portfolio to maintain its competitive stance.



Dentsply Sirona



Dentsply Sirona stands out in the market with its comprehensive range of dental solutions, including implants, prosthetics, and equipment. The company focuses on research and development to drive innovation and maintain its position as a leader in the market. Its global operations and strategic partnerships underscore its strong market share and commitment to industry advancement.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Patient Pool for Dental Treatments

3.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

3.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Same-Day Dentistry

3.2.1.4 Rising Focus on Aesthetics

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursement

3.2.2.2 Higher Risk of Tooth Loss Associated with Dental Bridges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Rapid Growth of Dental Service Organizations

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

3.2.4.2 Pricing Pressure

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Immediacy Solutions/Immediate Loading

3.7.1.2 Novel Biocompatible Materials

3.7.1.3 Apically Tapered Implants

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 Implant Coatings

3.7.2.1.1 Antibacterial Coatings

3.7.2.1.2 Osseointegration-Enhancing Coatings

3.7.2.1.3 Combination Coatings

3.7.2.2 Osseo integrative Surface Technology

3.8 Industry Trends

3.8.1 Market Consolidation

3.8.2 Industry-Academia Collaborations

3.8.3 High Investments in Dental Practices

3.8.4 Bioactive Implants

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Patent Publication Trends

3.9.2 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.11.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.11.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.11.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.12 Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

3.12.1 Introduction

3.12.2 Market Potential of Ai in Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2024

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2018-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis (Overall Market), 2024

4.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation

4.5.2 Financial Metrics

4.6 Dental Implants Market

4.6.1 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Dental Prosthetics Market

4.7.1 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix (Dental Implants Market): Key Players, 2024

4.8.1 Stars

4.8.2 Emerging Leaders

4.8.3 Pervasive Players

4.8.4 Participants

4.9 Company Evaluation Matrix (Dental Prosthetics Market): Key Players, 2024

4.9.1 Stars

4.9.2 Emerging Leaders

4.9.3 Pervasive Players

4.9.4 Participants

4.10 Company Evaluation Matrix (Dental Implants Market): Startups/Smes, 2024

4.10.1 Progressive Companies

4.10.2 Responsive Companies

4.10.3 Dynamic Companies

4.10.4 Starting Blocks

4.10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

4.10.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.10.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.11 Company Evaluation Matrix (Dental Prosthetics Market): Startups/Smes 2024

4.11.1 Progressive Companies

4.11.2 Responsive Companies

4.11.3 Dynamic Companies

4.11.4 Starting Blocks

4.11.5 Competitive Benchmarking

4.11.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.11.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.12 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: Company Footprint

4.13 Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market: R&D Expenditure

4.14 Competitive Scenario

4.14.1 Product Launches and Approvals

4.14.2 Deals

4.14.3 Expansions

4.14.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Institut Straumann Ag

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

Solventum

Zimvie Inc.

Glidewell

Lyra Etk

Medigma Biomedical GmbH

Ivoclar Vivadent

Avinent Science and Technology

Bicon

Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

Dio Implant Co., Ltd.

Thommen Medical Ag

Southern Implants

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Sweden & Martina S.P.A

Sdi Dental Implants

Advin Health Care

Mega'Gen Implant Co., Ltd.

Bioline Dental Implants

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg

