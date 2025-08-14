AI in Cardiology Market to Grow by $10.38 Billion at 46.1% CAGR to 2029: Analysis of Emerging Trends, Key Challenges, Regional Demand Drivers and the Competitive Environment

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Cardiology Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in cardiology market is poised for significant expansion, with an expected increase of USD 10.38 billion between 2024 and 2029, experiencing a robust CAGR of 46.1% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive market analysis presents detailed insights into market size, forecast trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

The report provides a current analysis of the market landscape, highlighting recent trends, influential growth drivers, and the market environment.

Key drivers include the increasing complexity of cardiovascular data, healthcare systems' need to enhance efficiency while managing costs, and a more favorable regulatory climate accompanied by clinical validation. The emergence of multimodal AI and foundational models for comprehensive patient assessment are primary drivers of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the decentralization of AI to the point of care and edge devices, combined with the application of generative AI in drug discovery and personalized treatment simulation, will boost market demand significantly.

Utilizing a balanced mix of primary and secondary information from industry participants, the study offers extensive market size data, regional analysis, and a vendor landscape evaluation alongside assessments of key companies. Historical and forecast data are included in the reports.

A detailed vendor analysis within the report supports clients in enhancing their market position. Notable vendors include Aidoc, AliveCor Inc., Biofourmis Inc., Caption Care, Cardiologs, Cleerly Inc., Eko Devices Inc., HeartFlow Inc., Imricor, Merative L.P., Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Perspectum Ltd, RSIP VISION LTD, Siemens Healthineers AG, Tempus Labs Inc., UltraSight Ltd, Ultromics Ltd., Vista AI Inc., and ZEBRA MEDICAL. Additionally, the analysis includes emerging trends and challenges that will impact market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, using key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, to present a detailed market overview. The data is synthesized and reliable, stemming from extensive primary and secondary research. The comprehensive competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology within the report utilize both qualitative and quantitative research to predict precise market growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Global AI In Cardiology Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Five Forces Analysis 6.1 Five forces summary 6.2 Bargaining power of buyers 6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 6.4 Threat of new entrants 6.5 Threat of substitutes 6.6 Threat of rivalry 6.7 Market condition

7 Market Segmentation by Component 7.1 Market segments 7.2 Comparison by Component 7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 7.5 Market opportunity by Component

8 Market Segmentation by Type 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Type 8.3 Cardiac diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Cardiac monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by Application 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Application 9.3 Diagnosis - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Prediction and risk assessment - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Treatment planning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Remote monitoring - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.7 Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.8 Market opportunity by Application

10 Customer Landscape 10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape 11.1 Geographic segmentation 11.2 Geographic comparison 11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.10 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.14 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.15 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.16 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 11.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 12.1 Market drivers 12.2 Market challenges 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Overview 13.2 Competitive Landscape 13.3 Landscape disruption 13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis 14.1 Companies profiled 14.2 Company ranking index 14.3 Market positioning of companies 14.4 Aidoc 14.5 AliveCor Inc. 14.6 Biofourmis Inc. 14.7 Caption Care 14.8 Cardiologs 14.9 Cleerly Inc. 14.10 Eko Devices Inc. 14.11 HeartFlow Inc. 14.12 Imricor 14.13 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. 14.14 Perspectum Ltd 14.15 Siemens Healthineers AG 14.16 Tempus Labs Inc. 14.17 Ultromics Ltd. 14.18 Vista AI Inc.

15 Appendix 15.1 Scope of the report 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 15.4 Research methodology 15.5 Data procurement 15.6 Data validation 15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing 15.8 Data synthesis 15.9 360 degree market analysis 15.10 List of abbreviations



