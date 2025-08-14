HVAC Services Markets, Companies Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Services Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The HVAC services market is projected to expand by USD 46.03 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is driven by rising surface temperatures, increased retrofitting demand in developed regions, and the critical need to curb energy consumption and operational costs. These shifts are profoundly impacting the HVAC landscape, shaping trends and opportunities within the industry.
Other growth factors include the adoption of advanced monitoring systems and intelligent technologies, which are further propelled by the buoyant expansion of the construction industry and the rise of data centers. These elements are set to materially influence market demand over the coming years.
This comprehensive report delves into current market conditions, revealing prevailing trends and growth drivers while assessing market challenges. The analysis, combining primary and secondary data, involves key industry participants that offer insights into the market's dynamics. The study provides detailed segment analyses by service type, end-user, distribution channel, and geographical landscapes, covering regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
The report also features an extensive vendor analysis aimed at enhancing market positioning for clients. It includes insights into leading companies such as ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., and more. This vendor assessment sheds light on upcoming trends and obstacles that could impact market trajectories, assisting companies in crafting effective strategies to seize growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
- 1 Executive Summary
- 2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 2.3 Factors of disruption
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Market segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global HVAC Services Market 2019 - 2023
- 5.2 Service Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.4 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 6 Qualitative Analysis
- 6.1 The AI impact on Global HVAC services Market
- 7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
- 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of new entrants
- 7.5 Threat of substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of rivalry
- 7.7 Market condition
- 8 Market Segmentation by Service Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Service Type
- 8.3 Air conditioning services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.4 Heating services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.5 Ventilation services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.6 Market opportunity by Service Type
- 9 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by End-user
- 9.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- 10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 10.1 Market segments
- 10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 10.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- 11 Customer Landscape
- 11.1 Customer landscape overview
- 12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic comparison
- 12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.14 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.15 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.16 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- 13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- 13.1 Market drivers
- 13.2 Market challenges
- 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
- 14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape disruption
- 14.4 Industry risks
- 15 Competitive Analysis
- 15.1 Companies profiled
- 15.2 Company ranking index
- 15.3 Market positioning of companies
- 15.4 ABM Industries Inc.
- 15.5 Air Comfort
- 15.6 Alexander Mechanical Inc.
- 15.7 Blue Star Ltd.
- 15.8 Carrier Global Corp.
- 15.9 Daikin Industries Ltd.
- 15.10 Emerson Electric Co.
- 15.11 ENGIE SA
- 15.12 Fujitsu General Ltd.
- 15.13 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- 15.14 J and J Air Conditioning
- 15.15 Johnson Controls International Plc
- 15.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- 15.17 Service Logic
- 15.18 Siemens AG
- 16 Appendix
- 16.1 Scope of the report
- 16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- 16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 16.4 Research methodology
- 16.5 Data procurement
- 16.6 Data validation
- 16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- 16.8 Data synthesis
- 16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 16.10 List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gen22v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.