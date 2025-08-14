HVAC Services Markets, Companies Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Services Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVAC services market is projected to expand by USD 46.03 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is driven by rising surface temperatures, increased retrofitting demand in developed regions, and the critical need to curb energy consumption and operational costs. These shifts are profoundly impacting the HVAC landscape, shaping trends and opportunities within the industry.

Other growth factors include the adoption of advanced monitoring systems and intelligent technologies, which are further propelled by the buoyant expansion of the construction industry and the rise of data centers. These elements are set to materially influence market demand over the coming years.

This comprehensive report delves into current market conditions, revealing prevailing trends and growth drivers while assessing market challenges. The analysis, combining primary and secondary data, involves key industry participants that offer insights into the market's dynamics. The study provides detailed segment analyses by service type, end-user, distribution channel, and geographical landscapes, covering regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The report also features an extensive vendor analysis aimed at enhancing market positioning for clients. It includes insights into leading companies such as ABM Industries Inc., Air Comfort, Alexander Mechanical Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., and more. This vendor assessment sheds light on upcoming trends and obstacles that could impact market trajectories, assisting companies in crafting effective strategies to seize growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Global HVAC Services Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 Service Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis 6.1 The AI impact on Global HVAC services Market

7 Five Forces Analysis 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Service Type 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Service Type 8.3 Air conditioning services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Heating services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Ventilation services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

9 Market Segmentation by End-user 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by End-user 9.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Market opportunity by End-user

10 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel 10.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

11 Customer Landscape 11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape 12.1 Geographic segmentation 12.2 Geographic comparison 12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.14 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.15 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.16 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies 15.4 ABM Industries Inc. 15.5 Air Comfort 15.6 Alexander Mechanical Inc. 15.7 Blue Star Ltd. 15.8 Carrier Global Corp. 15.9 Daikin Industries Ltd. 15.10 Emerson Electric Co. 15.11 ENGIE SA 15.12 Fujitsu General Ltd. 15.13 Ingersoll Rand Inc. 15.14 J and J Air Conditioning 15.15 Johnson Controls International Plc 15.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 15.17 Service Logic 15.18 Siemens AG

16 Appendix 16.1 Scope of the report 16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 16.4 Research methodology 16.5 Data procurement 16.6 Data validation 16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing 16.8 Data synthesis 16.9 360 degree market analysis 16.10 List of abbreviations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gen22v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.