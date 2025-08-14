Parallels Named a Visionary in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for Second Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in virtualization and end-user computing (EUC) solutions, today announced it has been identified as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for the second consecutive year. Parallels considers this recognition to be an acknowledgement of its continued commitment to delivering flexible, secure, and simple workspace solutions across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

“Being named a Visionary once again by Gartner is an incredible honor and validates our belief that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between their specific requirements and their budget expectations,” said Michelle Chiantera, CRO at Parallels. “We feel this recognition demonstrates how much we have evolved in terms of our strategy, product innovation, and customer achievements. This placement is also reflected in our strong market response, with our workspace solutions achieving 50% year-over-year revenue growth.”

Designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and to adapt to the unique needs of organizations of all sizes and industries, Parallels Workspace Solutions are built with embedded security and strategic features that empower users to achieve cost optimization outcomes for both cloud and traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) configurations. With a transparent licensing model that supports both named and concurrent users, Parallels Workspace Solutions give IT teams the freedom to scale, manage, and evolve their digital workspace strategies on their terms.

Evaluated in this year’s Magic Quadrant are Parallels DaaS – as a vendor-assembled DaaS solution - and Parallels RAS (remote application server) - as a self-assembled DaaS solution.

Parallels DaaS is a hosted cloud-based DaaS solution that enables IT organizations to deploy their virtual workloads, desktops, and applications to any user on any device. It separates the control plane from the data plane, providing superior security, scalability, and performance. By simplifying the process of deploying, managing, and cost-optimizing Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Parallels DaaS empowers IT administrators with tools, such as virtual machine scheduling and multi-session hosts, to streamline operations and reduce resource consumption and costs.





Parallels RAS provides vendor-independent virtual desktop and application delivery from a single platform. Accessible from anywhere with platform-specific clients and web-enabled solutions, like the built-in Parallels Web Client, Parallels RAS allows users to publish remote desktops, applications, and documents, improving desktop manageability, security, and performance.





According to a recent review on Gartner Peer Insights™ from a Parallels customer in the banking industry on what they most like about Parallels RAS, “The deployment was smooth and the solution provided a seamless user experience for accessing virtual desktops and applications from any device like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android 2) Managing user access, security settings and policies is much easier with centralized control 3) The licensing is straightforward and there are no additional hidden costs.”

To read the full complimentary 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service report, please visit this page.

Gartner Definition of Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving end users a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. Gartner defines DaaS as the provision of virtual desktops by public cloud or other service providers. DaaS provides desktop or application end-user experiences from virtual machines (VMs) accessed using a remote display protocol. DaaS vendors incorporate a fully managed control plane service into their offerings, which facilitates user connections and provides a management interface. DaaS virtual desktops can be configured for a variety of use cases associated with contact center workers, process workers, information workers, and workers who require high-performance computing or rich graphics.

