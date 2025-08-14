AI in MRI Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2025-2029: Leading Software, Hardware and Services

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in MRI Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in MRI market is projected to surge by USD 1.02 billion from 2024 to 2029, experiencing a remarkable CAGR of 27.8% during this period. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 key players.

In an ever-evolving market landscape, the latest analysis highlights the factors driving growth. Key drivers include mounting pressure on radiology departments, workforce shortages, technological advancements, and the evolving AI models. An increasing focus on quantitative imaging and value-based healthcare continues to fuel market demand. The market study synthesizes both primary and secondary research, leveraging industry insights from pivotal participants.

The rise of integrated AI platforms and digital marketplaces stands out as a significant growth driver for the AI in MRI market in the coming years. The evolution from mere detection to predictive radiomics and AI as a key enabler of proactive screening will further propel demand.

The report offers granular data on market size, breaking down regional segments, and presents a detailed vendor landscape analysis. Historical and predictive data forms the backbone of this comprehensive market study.

The AI in MRI market is categorized as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centers

Others

By Application

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular

Prostate

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the AI in MRI market delves into:

AI In MRI Market sizing

AI In MRI Market forecast

AI In MRI Market industry analysis

Vendor analysis within the report aims to help clients enhance their market positions. It includes detailed analyses of major players like Aidoc, Blackford Analysis, Canon Medical Systems Corp., and many others. The report also sheds light on emerging trends and challenges poised to shape market growth, aiding companies in strategizing effectively to capitalize on imminent growth opportunities.

