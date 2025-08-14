The Market for Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle 2025-2029: Global Revenues to Grow by $1.7 Billion at 38.7% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Software Development Lifecycle Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in software development lifecycle market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating growth by USD 1.70 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 38.7% within this period.

Key drivers for market expansion include the urgent need for faster development cycles and heightened developer productivity, increasing software complexity, and a critical emphasis on code quality and security. Additionally, the ongoing technology talent shortage and a universal drive towards democratizing software development further fuel market growth.

The report highlights the rise of AI-native development environments and hyper-automation as key growth factors. Proactive threat mitigation through AI-integrated development and model specialization for enterprise ecosystems are anticipated to drive substantial market demand.

This market analysis reveals key trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor evaluation involving approximately 25 prominent organizations. The study leverages a mix of primary and secondary data sourced from critical industry stakeholders. It encompasses extensive market size information, segmented analysis including regional insights, and a thorough vendor landscape overview, complemented by both historical and forecast data.

Detailed vendor analysis aims to empower clients in improving their market position, offering insights into leading companies such as Amazon Web Services Inc., OpenAI, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, amongst others. Additionally, the analysis identifies upcoming trends and challenges set to influence market dynamics, aiding businesses in strategic planning and seizing growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anthropic

Anysphere Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Google LLC

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

OmiSoft

OpenAI

Oracle Corp.

Qodo

Replit

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

SoftServe Inc.

Tabnine

