Trends Shaping the AI in Animal Health Market 2025-2029: Significant Revenue Potential in Diagnostics and Monitoring

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Animal Health Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in animal health market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge of USD 3.66 billion from 2024 to 2029, reflecting a compelling CAGR of 28.4% during this period. The report delves into a comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, and key challenges, accompanied by an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 major players.

Critical factors driving market growth include the imperative for precision livestock farming, enhanced food security, the humanization of companion animals, demand for advanced veterinary care, maturation of AI technologies, and the proliferation of actionable data.

Leading the charge in market growth is the increasing dominance of AI in veterinary diagnostic imaging and clinical decision support. Additionally, advancements in computer vision and sensor fusion for proactive livestock monitoring, coupled with the rise of personalized preventive care through wearable biosensors, are set to drive significant demand within the market.

This study employs a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies, incorporating insights from key industry participants. It provides comprehensive market size data, segmented by region and vendor landscape, along with key company analyses. Historical and forecast data enrich the study's insights.

The AI in animal health market segmentation includes:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Companion animals

Production animals

By Application:

Diagnostics

Identification tracking and monitoring

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key areas covered in the AI in animal health market report:

Market sizing

Forecasted growth and trends

Industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster the market positioning of clients by providing a detailed examination of several leading vendors. Additionally, the report explores upcoming trends and challenges poised to influence market growth, equipping companies to craft strategic plans and harness forthcoming opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Antech Diagnostics Inc.

Aquabyte

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

ImpriMed Inc.

Mars Inc.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Neogen Corp.

OneCup AI

PetPace

SignalPET

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Vetology LLC

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac SA

Zoetis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7er606

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.