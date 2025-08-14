Company Announcement

14 August 2025

Announcement No. 19

NKT updates financial outlook for 2025



Based on the financial performance in the first half of 2025, and the expectations for the rest of the year, the financial outlook for the full-year is updated. The update is driven by the Solutions and Service & Accessories business lines.

Revenue (standard metal prices) is expected to be approximately EUR 2.65-2.75bn (previously approximately 2.37-2.52bn) and operational EBITDA is expected to be approximately EUR 360-390m (previously approximately EUR 330-380m).

The financial outlook is subject to several assumptions including:

Satisfactory execution of high-voltage projects and investments to deliver on expected profitability margins

Satisfactory operational execution across business lines

Stable market conditions for Applications and Service & Accessories

Normalised offshore power cable repair work activity

Stable supply chain with limited disruptions and access to the required labour, materials, and services

Stable development in the global economy, foreign currency, and metal prices

The H1 2025 Interim Report will be released on 14 August 2025.

Contacts

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

Attachment