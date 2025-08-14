Capitalize Unveils First AI Agents in Commercial Real Estate to Help Brokers and Lenders Connect and Source Deals

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalize.io, the AI-powered platform transforming how brokers and lenders access and act on commercial real estate (CRE) finance data, today announced the debut of the industry’s first AI agents built specifically for CRE finance professionals. Since the company’s launch, more than 250 companies are now using Capitalize to reduce manual underwriting and origination work, identify borrower and lender matches, and source capital more efficiently across markets.

Built by the co-founder behind Crexi, Capitalize is helping the industry respond to an urgent macro challenge: more than $3.1 trillion in CRE debt is set to mature by 2027, but high interest rates and tighter capital markets have left borrowers with significant refinancing shortfalls. As a result, brokers and lenders are struggling to match deals to capital in time—stalling developments and threatening market stability.

“The data has always been out there – it’s just fragmented and buried by antiquated processes. AI is creating a more seamless, integrated experience that can supercharge brokers and lenders,” said Luke Morris, co-founder and CEO of Capitalize. “We built the first AI agents designed for brokers and lenders, so they can spend less time searching and more time closing.”

Capitalize’s AI agents integrate structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sources, including loan documents, mortgage records, PDFs, and public filings, delivering the most relevant loans, borrowers and lender activity in seconds. The platform now automates hours of manual research and analysis, which are time consuming parts of traditional broker and lender workflows.

Capitalize is revolutionizing commercial real estate infrastructure by leveraging advanced AI to dramatically improve efficiency and accuracy across the industry. The platform is seven times more accurate at identifying relevant contact information compared to traditional databases, and it reduces tasks from hours to mere seconds. The platform supports all CRE asset types, including multifamily, industrial, hospitality, office, and hosts profiles on over 100K lenders including banks, credit unions, private money, debt fund and more.

Capitalize uses frontier models from OpenAI, Gemini, Mistral, Llama, Claude, and Grok, and is continuously trained by real broker feedback to improve deal sourcing, underwriting, and lender benchmarking. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Capitalize is leading the charge in CRE by solving the biggest data bottlenecks in the business.

“AI isn’t here to replace brokers—it’s here to amplify them,” said Soren Craig, co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “Our tools give local experts the infrastructure they need to keep up with a high-stakes, high-velocity market.”

About Capitalize

Capitalize is a modern, AI-powered data platform for commercial real estate finance professionals. Founded in 2024 by CRE veterans and engineers behind Crexi, Capitalize helps brokers and lenders unlock liquidity by surfacing real-time insights into borrower needs, lender activity, and refinancing opportunities. Capitalize is backed by Lerer Hippeau, FJ Labs, Treasury, Sway Ventures, and the co-founders of Acorns and Betterment.

Learn more at www.capitalize.io .

Media Inquiries Contact:

Martina Vargas

marti@capvstrategies.com