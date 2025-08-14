Company Announcement

14 August 2025

Announcement No. 21

CFO Line Andrea Fandrup to leave NKT

After five years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NKT, Line Andrea Fandrup has decided to leave the company no later than the end of April 2026. She will leave NKT after serving as CFO during a period of transformation and growth.

- I would like to thank Line for her contributions and dedication to NKT since joining the company in 2020. Line has held a central position in the execution of our growth strategy which has successfully transformed NKT into a pure-play power cable solutions provider with a strong financial performance, says Jens Due Olsen, Chair of the NKT Board of Directors.

- Line has been a central member of our Group Leadership Team for the past five years contributing to the positive development of the company and I look forward to continuing the collaboration over the coming months as we search for her successor. On behalf of everyone at NKT, I wish Line all the best in the next chapter of her career, says Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT.

The search for a new CFO will be initiated shortly.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

