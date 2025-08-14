Raymond James Welcomes $1.8 Billion Financial Advisor Team in New Jersey and Florida

St. Petersburg, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James recently welcomed a team of 16 financial advisors to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Alex David, Northeast division director for RJFS.

With offices in Morristown, New Jersey and West Palm Beach, Florida, Greenberg & Rapp and its Eagle Rock Wealth Management subsidiary are led by Founders and Principals Thomas C. Rapp, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® and Ronald J. Greenberg, CLU®, AEP® and Managing Partner Patrick Maguire. They are joined by 14 senior financial professionals:

JP Bartolomeo, financial advisor

T. Keith Brown, wealth advisor

Bill Conroy, CLU, financial advisor

Jordan Crowley, CFP ® , financial advisor

, financial advisor Jonathan Crozier, wealth advisor

Jake Greenberg, wealth manager

Jack Grondin, wealth advisor

Cole Koeniger, AIF ® , financial advisor

, financial advisor Ryan Miscik, CFA, investment strategist

Dennis Mojares, wealth advisor

Ryan Pergola, CFP ® , wealth advisor

, wealth advisor Michael Pfenninger, wealth advisor

Brian Rapp, financial advisor

Dante Zicarelli, wealth advisor

The team arrives from M Financial Group where they collectively managed approximately $1.8 billion in client assets and are joined by more than 15 investment and branch professionals. Together, they provide personalized and comprehensive financial and estate planning services that address the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. Greenberg & Rapp specializes in private placement life insurance and private placement variable annuities, sophisticated wealth management strategies that preserve and grow wealth through tax mitigation investment strategies using diverse, non-traditional investments.

“In our discussions with Raymond James, it became clear that they have the cutting-edge technology and home office support we need to focus our time on serving clients,” said Ronald Greenberg. “We’re drawn to the unique culture and share a spirit of independence that gives us the freedom to do what’s right for our clients and continue to grow our business.”

Greenberg has spent 37 years helping owners of closely held businesses and affluent individuals with exit planning and wealth preservation. He holds the Chartered Life Underwriter and Accredited Estate Planner® credentials.

“We are truly impressed with the sophistication and expertise at Raymond James,” said Thomas Rapp. “Our ultra-high-net-worth clients require sophisticated solutions, and we have received unparalleled support throughout this transition that only confirms we made the right decision for our clients and our team.”

Rapp brings over 30 years of experience in alternative assets, estate planning, private business consulting, niche insurance and private wealth management. He holds the Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and Accredited Estate Planner® designations.

“We felt that this was the right fit for not only us as business owners, but for our people and our clients,” said Maguire. “In conjunction with Raymond James, we think that we can provide tailored advice while maintaining a culture of service where our clients are taken care of.”

With more than 20 years at Greenberg & Rapp, Maguire uses deep insurance and investment expertise to build estate planning, charitable giving and business wealth transfer strategies for clients.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome the highly-experienced team of advisors and professionals at Greenberg & Rapp to Raymond James,” said David. “They offer clients bespoke strategies, distinctive investments and personalized service and we’re pleased to provide the advanced capabilities of the firm’s Private Wealth program for the benefit of their clients.”

