MetaMask And Entravel Join Forces to Offer Travelers Up to 60% Off Hotels Worldwide





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entravel, the leading crypto native travel platform, has partnered with MetaMask, the leading self-custodial web3 wallet by Consensys, to launch MetaMask Card Travel. Now live via MetaMask Portfolio and travel.metamask.io , the feature gives MetaMask’s global users access to 1 million hotels worldwide, combining exclusive discounts with crypto-friendly payments and cashback rewards.

MetaMask users can book over 1 million premium and luxury hotels worldwide at up to 60% lower prices than traditional sites. Paying with the MetaMask Card unlocks up to 7% cashback, exclusive to cardholders.

Developed by Entravel, the service integrates directly into the MetaMask Portfolio for a simple, familiar booking experience—search, compare, and reserve hotels with ease.

Key Benefits

Lowest hotel prices worldwide – exclusive, non-public rates.

– exclusive, non-public rates. Up to 7% cashback on MetaMask Card payments.

on MetaMask Card payments. 1 million+ properties worldwide.

worldwide. Flexible payments – MetaMask Card or other supported methods.

“With MetaMask Travel, we’re merging cutting-edge technology with the lowest hotel rates on the planet. This isn’t just another travel platform—it’s a gateway to experiences that were once out of reach, now available to anyone who wants to travel smarter and get more for their money,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, CEO of Entravel.

“MetaMask Travel is about making great travel deals accessible to everyone - truly bringing crypto to real life. For the first time you can spend DeFi assets like Aave's aUSDC and WETH - in addition to stables like USDC and EURe - on uniquely beautiful and discounted travel experiences,” said Daniel Lynch, Sales Director at Consensys. “By pairing the lowest rates with generous cashback for MetaMask Cardholders, we're giving travelers, whether they are DeFi veterans or stables savers, a compelling reason to make MetaMask part of this journey.”

About Entravel

Entravel is a leading travel platform specializing in private, members-only rates on luxury and premium hotels.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world’s largest decentralized ecosystem.

Media Contacts

Consensys media contact: pr@consensys.net

Entravel media contact: press@entravel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dab6bb3d-a43f-4fc0-ba15-764c1d99ee2d