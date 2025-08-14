NCSBN Award Ceremony Honors Outstanding Nurse Regulators

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN will recognize its dedicated and exceptional membership and guests at its annual awards ceremony during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Chicago, Aug. 13-15, 2025.

Specific award recipients include:

Tony Zara, PhD, vice president, Assessment Solutions, Pearson VUE, will receive the Founders Award. This prestigious award is given only upon occasion that an individual with ethics, integrity and sincerity has demonstrated the highest regard for the ideals and beliefs upon which NCSBN was founded.

The College of Registered Nurses of Alberta will be awarded the Regulatory Achievement Award that recognizes the member board or associate member that has made an identifiable, significant contribution to the mission and vision of NCSBN in promoting public policy related to the safe and effective practice of nursing in the interest of public welfare.

Douglas Bungay, MN, RN, chief executive officer and registrar, Nova Scotia College of Nursing, will be honored with the Catalyst Award. This new award is given to an individual who sparks change and transformation in nursing regulation and is given for significant contributions to nursing regulation at any level.

Alison Bradywood, DNP, MN/MPH, RN, NEA-BC, executive officer, Washington State Board of Nursing, will receive the Nova Award, a new award which recognizes emerging nursing regulatory leaders, and is given to an individual who is a member with less than five years tenure in nursing regulation or in their role.

Jacci Reznicek, EdD, MSN, RN, ANP-BC, nursing educational consultant, Nebraska Board of Nursing, will receive the Exceptional Contribution Award, which is given for significant contribution by a member who is not a president or executive officer and has demonstrated support of NCSBN’s mission.

In addition, service awards will be given to the following executive officers of nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs):

Five Years

Kim Lampron, MBA, Secretary General, Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec

Loretta (Lori) Melby, MSN, RN, Executive Officer, California Board of Registered Nursing

Wendy Miller, MSN, RN, Executive Secretary, Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing

Crystal Tillman, DNP, RN, CPNP, PMHNP-BC, FRE, Executive Officer, North Carolina Board of Nursing

Jeanne Weis, MN, RN, LPN, CHPCN(C), Executive Director & Registrar, College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta

Linda Young, MS, RN, FRE, Executive Director, South Dakota Board of Nursing

Ten Years

Peggy Benson, MSN, MSHA, NE-BC, RN Executive Officer, Alabama Board of Nursing

Kim Esquibel, PhD, MSN, RN, Executive Director, Maine State Board of Nursing

Stacey Pfenning, DNP, APRN, FNP, FAANP, Executive Director, North Dakota Board of Nursing

Margaret Sesepasara, MS, RN, Executive Secretary, American Samoa Health Services Regulatory Board

Sue Smith, MAOL, RN Chief Executive Officer & Registrar, Nova Scotia College of Nursing

Fifteen Years

Sue Tedford, MNSc, APRN, executive director, Arkansas State Board of Nursing (retired June 2025)

Thirty Years

Joey Ridenour, MN, RN, FAAN, executive director, Arizona Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

