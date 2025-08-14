2025 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and 2025 American Liberty Silver Medal Available on August 21

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™ and the 2025 American Liberty Silver Medal™ on Thursday, August 21 at noon EDT.

The American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal Program celebrates modern interpretations of American liberty, exploring the theme beyond classical portraits of allegorical “Liberty.” The 2025 coin and medal offer a different interpretation—a bold representation of the stewardship required to preserve American liberty.

The obverse (heads) design features a sunflower and a bee, representing the stewardship necessary to maintain liberty. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “2025,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The reverse (tails) design depicts an energetic and swirling depiction of an eagle. The inscription on the silver medal is “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” The gold coin includes “100 DOLLARS,” “1 OZ.,” “.9999 FINE GOLD,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

The obverse and reverse designs were created by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Christopher Polentz. The obverse design was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, and the reverse design was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.

Produced at the Mint's West Point facility, each American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin contains one ounce of 99.99% fine gold and has a reeded edge. The mintage is set at 12,000 units, with orders limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Produced at the Mint's Philadelphia facility, each American Liberty Silver Medal contains one ounce of 99.9% fine silver and has a plain edge. The mintage limit is set at 60,000 units, with orders limited to two coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

These coins and medals are packaged in a black presentation box and a sleeve and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

The American Liberty 2025 Silver Medal is priced at $97.00 each. Pricing for the American Liberty 2025 High Relief Gold Coin is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum and Palladium Products Pricing Grid.

Visit the following product pages to set up “Remind Me” alerts for 2025 American Liberty products:

The 2025 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coins and Silver Medals will be sold via the United States Mint’s website, the toll-free number, 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), and also be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, the Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

