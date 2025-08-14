The International Association of Political Consultants -IAPC- expresses our great sorrow for the passing of Senator and pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay in the Republic of Colombia

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlos Fara, President of the IAPC, issued the following statement:

The assassination of Senator and Presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay is an act of magnicide that wounds Colombia and strikes at the foundations of democracy.



Miguel Uribe embodied a serene yet firm voice that defended ideas in the face of violence, dialogue in the face of imposition, and respect in the face of intolerance.



At the IAPC, we categorically condemn this heinous act. We demand justice, truth, and real guarantees so that no leader, from any political affiliation, will ever again have to pay with their life for serving their country.



Today, more than ever, we reaffirm that democracy is defended with ideas, not bullets; with respect, not hatred; with life, not death.

Carlos Fara

IAPC President

Melissa Cressey

IAPC Secretary General



About the IAPC:

Since 1968, the International Association of Political Consultants, an organization of political consultants worldwide, has committed itself to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout the world. Learn more at www.iapc.org .

