Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes Terroco Industries Ltd. for contraventions

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty totaling $448 980.49 to Terroco Industries Ltd. (Terroco) for contravening the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.



Following an investigation by the AER, it was determined that over a 40-day non-contiguous period, between June 27 and August 22, 2023, Terroco contravened section 8.150(3)(c) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules. The investigation also determined four contraventions of section 8.030(2) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules.



The contraventions include accepting waste not approved to receive; using a single-walled aboveground storage tank without secondary containment, leak detection, or a spill control device in use; and not having a foundation designed for an aboveground storage tank for which the AER assessed an administrative penalty of $150 000.



Terroco also generated revenue performing a prohibited act, which is considered an economic benefit while contravening 8.150(3)(c) of the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules, for which the AER assessed an administrative penalty of $298 980.49.



An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.



For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.



