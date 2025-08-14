Industrial Coatings Market Size Will Attain USD 126.18 Billion by 2034 Growing at 3.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Coatings Market By Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, and Others), By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Powder Based, and Others), By End-Use (General Industrial Marine, Automotive & Vehicle Refinish, Electronics, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Generation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global industrial coatings market size was valued at around USD 93.63 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 126.18 billion by 2034.”

Industrial Coatings Market Overview:

Industrial coatings are special protective paints used to shield materials like metal, concrete, and plastic from damage caused by rust, chemicals, and harsh weather conditions. These coatings come in different forms, including tough fluoropolymers that resist heat and chemicals, powder coatings that are applied dry then baked on, and environmentally friendly water-based paints. They serve two important purposes - protecting surfaces to make products last longer while also improving their appearance.

The global industrial coatings market is set for significant growth, driven by key sectors like automotive, transportation, and infrastructure. As the worldwide automotive industry recovers from the pandemic, there is a rising demand for corrosion-resistant coatings, especially for commercial fleets and electric vehicles. These high-performance coatings are essential for meeting the industry's need for durable, lightweight, and visually appealing materials.

Additionally, substantial investments in infrastructure across the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region are boosting the adoption of industrial coatings for bridges, pipelines, and public facilities. These coatings help extend the lifespan of assets in harsh climates and reduce maintenance expenses. Major projects like India's Smart Cities Mission and China's Belt and Road Initiative are clear examples of this sustained demand.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 93.63 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 126.18 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.80% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Hempel A/S, RPM International Inc., Beckers Group, Masco Corporation, Sika AG, Teknos Group, Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the industrial coatings market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 3.80% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The industrial coatings market size was worth around $ 93.63 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 126.18 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product, the acrylic segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of technology, the solvent-borne segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of end-use, the general industrial segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Industrial Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

The industrial coatings market is experiencing strong growth, driven by a convergence of several key factors. A primary driver is the increasing demand for high-performance and durable coatings in a wide range of end-use industries, including automotive, construction, marine, oil & gas, and aerospace. These coatings are essential for protecting assets from corrosion, abrasion, and other forms of wear, thus extending their lifespan and reducing maintenance costs.

Another significant growth driver is the global trend toward sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Stringent government regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions are compelling manufacturers to shift away from traditional solvent-based coatings and invest in the development of low-VOC or VOC-free alternatives like water-based and powder coatings.

Additionally, rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are fueling demand for industrial coatings. Large-scale infrastructure projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges, and commercial buildings, along with a growing manufacturing base, are creating a substantial market for protective and decorative coatings. Finally, technological advancements, including the development of nanotechnology and smart coatings, are further propelling the market by offering enhanced performance, efficiency, and specialized functionalities.

Browse the full “Industrial Coatings Market By Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, and Others), By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Powder Based, and Others), By End-Use (General Industrial Marine, Automotive & Vehicle Refinish, Electronics, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Generation, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-coatings-market

Industrial Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global industrial coatings market is segmented based on product, technology, end-use, and region.

Based on product, the global industrial coatings industry is divided into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, epoxy, polyesters, and others. The acrylic segment dominates the industrial coatings market due to its superior performance qualities, including exceptional UV resistance, impressive color retention, and remarkable versatility across different materials. These high-performance coatings work equally well on plastics, metals, and concrete surfaces, making them the preferred choice for multiple industries.

Based on technology, the global industrial coatings market is segmented as solvent borne, water borne, powder based, and others. The solvent-borne coatings segment dominates the global industrial coatings market thanks to its superior performance characteristics that meet demanding industrial requirements. These coatings excel in providing exceptional adhesion to various substrates, delivering reliable performance across diverse operating conditions, and producing high-quality smooth finishes.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented as general industrial, marine, automotive & vehicle refinish, electronics, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, power generation, and others. The general industrial segment dominates the global coatings market due to its widespread application across multiple manufacturing sectors. These versatile coatings are essential for protecting industrial equipment, metal components, appliances, and tools, serving as a critical defense against corrosion, chemical damage, and wear.

Why does Asia Pacific hold a dominant position in the global industrial coatings Market?

Asia Pacific is a dominant force in the global industrial coatings market, driven by its powerful manufacturing base and booming construction and automotive sectors. Home to major industrial hubs like China, India, South Korea, and Japan, the region is a leading consumer of industrial coatings. China alone accounts for nearly a third of global manufacturing output, creating a massive and continuous demand for coatings in industries ranging from fabricated metals to machinery and appliances.

The region's automotive manufacturing leadership is another key factor. In 2023, for instance, China produced over 30 million vehicles and India exceeded 5 million, which directly fuels the need for both OEM and vehicle finish coatings. The rapid growth of electric vehicle production further amplifies the demand for high-performance coatings in this sector.

North America holds a strong position as the second-largest market, sustained by a robust presence of key industries, advanced aerospace and defense sectors, and a focus on technological innovation. The region's diverse economy, with strong foundations in automotive, general manufacturing, and oil & gas, provides a consistent need for industrial coatings. In 2023, the U.S. alone produced over 10.6 million vehicles, ensuring a steady demand for both OEM and refinish coatings.

Industrial Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global industrial coatings market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global industrial coatings market include;

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Hempel A/S

RPM International Inc.

Beckers Group

Masco Corporation

Sika AG

Teknos Group

Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Berger Paints India Ltd.

The global industrial coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyesters

Others

By Technology

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Powder Based

Others

By End-Use

General Industrial

Marine

Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Mining

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is industrial coatings?

Which key factors will influence the industrial coatings market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the industrial coatings market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the industrial coatings market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the industrial coatings market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the industrial coatings market growth?

What can be expected from the global industrial coatings market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

