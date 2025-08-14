Instinct Science Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading innovator in veterinary workflow, decision support, education, and practice management software, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, earning the #388 spot overall, ranking #6 in Pennsylvania, and #37 in Software companies nationwide.

This recognition highlights the company’s rapid growth and commitment to transforming the veterinary profession by creating a connected family of tools that empower professionals to make safer, smarter, more efficient decisions in their daily practice.

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful independent businesses in the United States, highlighting innovation, resilience, and performance. Instinct’s placement reflects the company’s consistent growth trajectory, fueled by its mission to improve patient care, increase efficiency, and drive better outcomes for veterinary teams worldwide.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our incredible team, the important work we’re doing for veterinary professionals everywhere, and the hospitals that trust us every day,” said Dr. Caleb Frankel, Founder and CEO of Instinct Science. “We’re not just building software—we’re building impactful solutions that change how veterinary hospitals and teams operate and care for animal family members everywhere. This recognition motivates us to keep innovating and supporting the industry we love.”

Since its founding, Instinct has redefined veterinary hospital management through advanced electronic medical records, workflow optimization tools, clinical AI and medical content, and integrations that help hospitals work smarter, not harder. With customers across the globe and a growing product suite of essential industry tools—including Instinct EMR, Standards of Care, Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs, and Clinician’s Brief—the company continues to expand its reach while remaining committed to its mission of easing the demands of veterinary practice and caring for the caretakers.

About Instinct

Instinct is an animal health technology company dedicated to transforming veterinary medicine through thoughtfully designed practice management software and essential clinical resources. Serving over 360,000 veterinary professionals worldwide, Instinct’s offerings include the innovative PIMS, Instinct EMR, and trusted clinical tools Standards of Care, Plumb's, and Clinician’s Brief, which support veterinarians in making critical, informed patient care decisions.

