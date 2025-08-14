ASSOCIATION OF CANCER CARE CENTERS AND CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY TO HOST PSYCHOSOCIAL ONCOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SYMPOSIUM

Washington, D.C., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC), in partnership with the Cancer Support Community (CSC), will host the fourth-annual Psychosocial Oncology Professionals Symposium (POPS) Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The symposium will serve as the opening day of ACCC's 42nd National Oncology Conference and is designed for mental health and medical professionals specializing in oncology. The comprehensive, day-long event provides attendees with clinical insights and evidence-based approaches to enhance cancer care within their own practices.

The ACCC Financial Advocacy Network will open the symposium with a sponsored breakfast, followed by six carefully curated sessions with ACCC and CSC representatives. Attendees can earn up to six Continuing Education (CE) or Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, providing participants with an engaging learning experience and an opportunity for professional development.

Attendees are welcome to participate both in-person or virtually:

In-person: Attendance is included in the National Oncology Conference registration (one-day ticket options available). Registration for NOC is available here.

Virtual: Attend POPS online by registering through the virtual platform. here.

The 2025 National Oncology Conference will continue through October 17, bringing together multidisciplinary clinicians, cancer program administrators, and business and operational leaders to share practical, actionable solutions for enhancing cancer care delivery and improving patient experiences.

For more information about ACCC’s National Oncology Conference, visit: accc-cancer.org/noc-2025

The Association of Cancer Care Centers

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is a leading education and advocacy organization dedicated to serving the cancer care community. ACCC is viewed as a well-established and highly respected organization within the oncology industry, built on our 50+ year history of serving cancer care teams and the patients they support. ACCC is differentiated by our unique multidisciplinary focus and wide-reaching nationwide footprint. The current membership base encompasses 45,000+ cancer care professionals from more than 1,700 different member organizations. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options, and care delivery models continue to evolve, so has ACCC. The organization continually adapts its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology care team.



Cancer Support Community

CSC is a global nonprofit network with over 200 locations in 50 markets, including CSC and Gilda's Club centers as well as healthcare partnerships. These locations, along with a toll-free helpline, digital services, and award-winning education materials, provide more than $50 million in free support services to patients and families each year.

For more information, visit https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/