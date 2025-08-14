SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Interim financial summary H1 2025

Attached is an announcement, investor presentation and financial summary of SKEL for the first half of 2025.

An open presentation will be held on 15 August, 08:30 am, at Parliament Hotel, Þorvaldsstræti 2-6, 101 Reykjavík (entrance via the old Nasa building). At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company’s operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, fjarfestar@skel.is.

Attachments