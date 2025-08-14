Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Model Homes at Carrara Estates in Eagle, Idaho

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of its model homes at Carrara Estates, a new luxury home community within walking distance of downtown Eagle, Idaho. The Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are now open for tours at 667 East Peak Bello St. in Eagle.

The luxury single-family homes at Carrara Estates are situated on expansive estate-sized home sites, including some up to one acre. Seven available home designs feature single-level and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,946 to 4,769+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 5-car garages with RV garages available. Homes at Carrara Estates are priced from the low $900,000s.





The Boise River flows through Eagle and the Boise foothills are nearby, offering abundant recreational opportunities including fishing, hiking, swimming, and biking. Residents will enjoy a fantastic mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the quaint but expanding downtown, which is within walking distance of the community.

“We are excited to unveil our brand new model homes at Carrara Estates, showcasing the distinctive architecture, thoughtful floorplans, and expansive outdoor living options that we are known for in Boise,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “Homeowners will enjoy the exceptional amenities, outdoor recreation, and peaceful setting in this sought-after location ideally situated near the Boise foothills.”

Residents of Carrara Estates will have easy access to highly regarded schools, some within walking distance, including Eagle Hills Elementary School, Eagle Middle School, and Eagle High School. Additionally, Eagle Island State Park, the Boise Foothills, and the Boise River provide year-round outdoor recreation. Residents of Carrara Estates will also enjoy the onsite amenities including a community pool.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community, with move-in dates as early as August 2025 – just in time for the start of the new school year.

For more information on Carrara Estates, home shoppers can call (208) 780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d14c2d51-4711-44e4-9980-6a9734732be8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e712c94-f945-4600-9706-156d63c42033

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)