DIFI Standard 1.3.0 Released, Continuing Advancement of Interoperability in Digital Ground Technology

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) announced the release of version 1.3.0 of its interoperability standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021). Available for request on DIFI’s Website, the new version will undergo additional analysis at the upcoming PlugFest in September in Germany, with testing to take place at a future PlugFest event.

The key new feature in this version is in-band link establishment, which allows DIFI-compatible devices to negotiate parameters with each other. This is a significant change, as prior versions had been developed under the assumption that DIFI devices would be configured within a set range of known compatible parameters.

To support this feature, a new set of information classes, 0x01xx, has been introduced. With one exception, these closely parallel the original DIFI classes, helping manufacturers transition their products smoothly. At the core of the in-band link establishment one entirely new information class – “Link Establishment Query and Response” – which provides a standalone mechanism for a DIFI source to query the capabilities of a DIFI sink.

The “Link Establishment Query and Response” class uses Command Packets and Extension Command Packets to transmit Link Establishment information. New command packet types – Sink Capabilities Query Control, Sink Capabilities Response Acknowledge, and Status Report Control – make the function possible. Various parameters, including Supported Information Classes, Bandwidth and Frequency capabilities and Sample Rates, among many others, can be exchanged between DIFI devices.

Notably, the DIFI protocol under version 1.3.0 is now stateful, meaning it continuously monitors the status of the link between devices and can automatically recover from errors as operating conditions change.

“This release represents a major step forward for digital ground system interoperability,” said Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of the DIFI Consortium. “With link establishment, we’re making the standard not just more powerful—but smarter and more adaptable to the evolving needs of space-ground communications.”

DIFI 1.3.0 also continues the consortium’s commitment to enabling ESAs with new technical specifications that make integration easier and more effective. The standard now includes a dedicated system reference point designed specifically for ESAs, as well as a subset of link establishment parameters specific to ESA operation.

Next Steps and How to Access the Standard

The DIFI Standard version 1.3.0 will undergo additional evaluation at 2025 PlugFest - Europe, taking place September 8-11 in Holzkirchen, Germany. Testing is planned to take place at a future PlugFest event, with the date being determined following the analysis of results.

The full text of version 1.3.0 of the DIFI Standard can be requested by filling out the form on this page: https://dificonsortium.org/standards/ These requests are reviewed by DIFI as received, and must be approved before a download link is sent.

In the coming months, a Webinar will be presented by DIFI on version 1.3.0. More information on this will be announced soon.

About DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager, j.sterlacci@isto.org