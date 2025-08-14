Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Harris Realty Company LLC Announce the Opening of Piper, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Harris Realty Company LLC, is pleased to announce the opening of Piper, an eight-story apartment community located in the heart of Norwalk, Connecticut. Offering a mix of 393 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes, Piper began welcoming its first residents to the community this month.





Piper seamlessly blends modern elegance with coastal charm, providing a sophisticated living experience. Each apartment home features light-filled open floor plans and luxury features, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving, and smart home technology. The community offers two collections of finishes: one with neutral-toned living spaces and bright bathroom details, and another with black-and-white cabinetry and dramatic charcoal bathroom tile. Many of the apartment homes offer dens, lofts, and private balconies or terraces, and the community has several townhome residences available as well.





“We are proud to open Piper, our second multifamily community in Connecticut,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Piper reflects our commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed residences in vibrant, growing neighborhoods.”

Piper offers an extensive array of amenities designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles. The resort-style courtyard features a pool, lounge seating, firepits, grilling stations, and lawn games. The fitness center includes strength and cardio equipment, a fitness studio, a hydration station, and an outdoor activity area. Residents can enjoy a rooftop deck with panoramic views of Norwalk and the riverfront, a great room with lounge seating and double-sided fireplace, a coworking lounge with private meeting rooms and booth seating, a private dining room with indoor/outdoor community kitchen, and a speakeasy-style library with wine bar. Additional amenities and conveniences include a pet spa and indoor pet play area, a social mailroom with coffee bar, electronic package lockers, a bike repair and gear room, garage parking with electric vehicle charging stations, and smart vending machines for renting everyday essentials. The community also offers onsite retail and a pedestrian promenade on the ground floor.





“Piper offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience in Norwalk,” said Bryan Oos, Regional Director of Acquisitions & Development for Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Northeast region. “Its prime location along the West Avenue corridor places residents close to Norwalk’s dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, while providing easy access to regional transit and highways.”

Situated steps from the restaurants and retail of The Block and just minutes from the lively South Norwalk district and the Norwalk River, Piper provides residents with access to some of the area’s most popular destinations, including waterfront parks, art galleries, and entertainment venues. With convenient proximity to the South Norwalk Metro-North station and I-95, Piper offers seamless connectivity to Stamford, New Haven, and New York City, making it ideal for commuters and locals alike.

Piper is Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s second luxury multifamily community in Connecticut after Julius, which opened in Stamford in 2024. For more information about Piper, visit LiveAtPiper.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



