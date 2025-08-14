Association of Defense Communities and Liberty Military Housing Select 2025-2026 Cohort for Military Spouse Leadership Initiative

Huntington Beach, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Defense Communities (ADC) and Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) are proud to announce that 10 military spouses were selected to join the 2025-2026 cohort of the ADC’s Military Spouse Leadership Development Program, a nationally recognized initiative that offers training and education to military spouses to become the next generation of civic and community leaders.

Candidates were selected based on their demonstrated commitment to both their military communities and the places they call home. Each brings valuable, hands-on experience in leadership and advocacy, whether through volunteer work or professional roles. Their shared ability to listen, collaborate, and connect across diverse groups makes them strong candidates to help bridge the gap between civilian and military life while advancing meaningful change. The 10 military spouses selected for the 2025-2026 cohort are:

Brittany Bell, Marines – Camp Pendleton, CA

Paul Butler, Air Force – Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA

Gisselle Hassan Curnutt, Army – Fort Bragg, NC

Ayana Garcia, Army – Fort Carson, CO

Stephanie Holets, Air Force – U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany

River Lopez, Army – Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA

Merrianne Nissly, Marines – MCAS Beaufort, SC

Lisa Slaba, Air Force – Eielson AFB, AK

Randall White, National Guard – MSNG, MS

Reyna Worthy, Navy – NAS Key West, FL

“Military spouses are some of the most impactful advocates for change in our communities,” says Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Liberty Military Housing. “This cohort brings a powerful mix of lived experience, insight, and determination, and we’re proud to support them as they step into new leadership roles that will help shape the future of military families everywhere.”

“Partnering with Liberty allows us to reach military spouses directly where they live and support their journey toward leadership,” said Bre Oliver, Military Spouse Leadership Initiative Liaison, ADC. “This is an incredibly impressive group of spouses who are already driving change in their communities, and their passion for service is undeniable.”

ADC’s program is designed to empower military spouses to become effective advocates and agents of change, both locally and nationally, and bridges the gap between military and civilian communities while equipping spouses with the tools to influence policies and decisions that impact their families, installations, and national security. As a Signature Partner of this initiative, Liberty will support the selected spouses by providing access to exclusive learning opportunities, leadership training, and community-building experiences.

For more information about ADC’s Military Spouse Leadership Initiative, visit: https://defensecommunities.org/military-spouse/.

About the Association of Defense Communities (ADC)

ADC is the connection point for leaders from communities, states, the military and industry on community-military issues and installation management to enhance knowledge, information sharing and best practices. With nearly 300 communities, states, regions and affiliated industry organizations as members, ADC represents every major defense community and state in the country. Visit www.defensecommunities.org to learn more.



About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

