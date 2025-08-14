Istios Health Partners with Infectious Disease Consultants of Georgia to Advance Infectious Disease Research and Drug Development in the Southeast

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a healthcare technology company transforming infectious disease (ID) care through integrated clinical services, real-world data, and research-enabled networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Infectious Disease Consultants of Georgia (IDCGA), a preeminent infectious disease practice and research leader in the Southeast.

The partnership marks Istios Health’s official entry into the Georgia market and strengthens its nationwide network of ID practices and integrated clinical research sites. By joining the Istios platform, IDCGA’s expands research capabilities, enhances access to cutting-edge therapies, and enables faster generation of real-world evidence to inform clinic care delivery and innovation.

“We are thrilled to partner with a preeminent group of physicians and researchers to build upon our integrated clinical research site network and pioneer infectious disease medicine nationally,” said Nikos Nikolopoulos, CEO and co-founder of Istios Health. “IDCGA’s clinical expertise, research infrastructure, deep community connections and reputation for quality and outcomes make them an ideal partner for the Istios high performing network,” said Dr. Andrew Pugliese.

Under the partnership, IDCGA will maintain clinical autonomy while leveraging Istios Health’s national infrastructure, including its ID Navigator platform, designed to streamline specialty care delivery and optimize participation in real-world research and clinical trials. Together, the organizations will enable research sponsors to reach broader and more diverse patient populations, accelerating the development and evaluation of new treatments across a wide range of infectious diseases.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered ID care while advancing innovation through research,” said Dr. Spires, a lead physician at IDCGA. “By joining Istios, we can amplify our impact across Georgia and contribute to national efforts to combat infectious threats with data-driven precision.”

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a healthcare technology and services company focused on delivering virtual infectious disease care, enabling physician collaboration, and accelerating clinical research through a nationwide, tech-enabled ID network. By integrating telehealth, real-world evidence, and clinical infrastructure, Istios Health improves care quality, expands access, and drives innovation in infectious disease medicine. With respect to clinical research, Istios Health partners with sponsors and clinical research organizations to bring a national network of domain specific research sites enabled by ID Navigator platform to not only supports more effective trial subject recruiting predominately focused on Phase II - IV clinical research trials. For information, visit Istioshealth.com.

About Infectious Disease Consultants of Georgia

Serving hospitals, clinics, and communities throughout Georgia, IDCGA operates four outpatient locations across the greater Atlanta area—in Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Athens, and Dacula. The group’s physicians are dual-board-certified in infectious disease and internal medicine and bring decades of combined expertise in infection management, IV infusion therapy, chronic care management, IVIG treatments, and clinical infectious disease research. IDCGA’s dedicated research team has participated in numerous trials, contributing to the development of advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and combat emerging infectious threats.