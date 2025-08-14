HP Cranks Up the Game with Smarter Systems, Cooler Builds, and Gear That Hits Different

From pro-level performance to creator-grade sound, the newest OMEN and HyperX lineup gives gamers more ways to play harder, stream better, and stay in control

News Highlights:

Delivers extreme performance with OMEN MAX 45L, HP’s most powerful gaming desktop with the industry’s first patented CRYO CHAMBER™ cooling, 1 offering a 7.5°C drop in CPU temperatures under full load compared to mid-size or dual chamber models

offering a 7.5°C drop in CPU temperatures under full load compared to mid-size or dual chamber models Enhances performance with OMEN AI, the world’s first AI-driven, one-click performance optimization tool, 2 now offering support for top titles like Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Fortnite

now offering support for top titles like Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Fortnite Leverages industry-leading work technologies for RIOT Games with new OMEN 35L Stealth Edition, the official PC of League of Legends Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour

Leapfrogs the industry with HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 – offering 2x longer battery life than competitors' gaming headsets, 3 delivering the world’s longest listening time for a simultaneous dual wireless gaming headset, and is bundled with the world’s first reprogrammable RGB Base Station 4

delivering the world’s longest listening time for a simultaneous dual wireless gaming headset, and is bundled with the world’s first reprogrammable RGB Base Station Captures broadcast quality sound with HyperX FlipCast, a dynamic XLR/USB mic with tap-to-mute and an always-visible LED input level meter



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its inaugural Level Reforge event, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled the next evolution of its OMEN and HyperX gaming ecosystem – powered by AI, built for creators, and engineered for players who demand more from every session.

PC gamers continue to raise the bar for what they expect from their gear, from smarter performance to more expressive setups. Eighty-five percent of gamers say high FPS is extremely important to their experience, while 76% are more likely to purchase from brands that offer personalized options.5 Building on the momentum from CES and HP Amplify earlier this year, the company’s latest launch delivers OMEN AI across more devices, including the powerful new OMEN MAX 45L desktop and HyperX’s latest personalized audio lineup.

“Gamers expect more than just raw power. They want gear that aligns with how they play,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions, HP Inc. “From AI-enhanced performance to our most powerful OMEN desktops and personalized HyperX gear, this lineup is designed to deliver at every level, including the highest tiers of competitive play.”

Level Up Performance

Gamers demand peak performance to stay competitive but getting there isn’t always easy. While 96% of gamers say maximizing performance is important, only 28% consider their current PC performance excellent for gaming.4 HP developed its latest gaming innovations to remove those barriers, whether it’s delivering extreme desktop power or intelligent system optimization that adapts in real time. Together, these innovations empower gamers to play faster, smoother, and longer without friction.

OMEN MAX 45L: Patented Cooling, Extreme Performance

Redefining what a gaming desktop can be, the OMEN MAX 45L Gaming Desktop is for gamers craving elite performance, full control, and effortless upgradability. It sits at the top of the OMEN portfolio stack, combining cutting-edge architecture with a unique design prioritizing customization, thermal efficiency, and long-term viability.

Crush high-end gaming workloads with cutting-edge components, including up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D processor 6 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics, delivering uncompromising power for AAA gaming and content creation

with cutting-edge components, including up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics, delivering uncompromising power for AAA gaming and content creation Stay cool under pressure with the patented OMEN CRYO CHAMBER™, an industry-first technology pulling in fresh, cold air from outside the chassis to isolate and cool the CPU, delivering a 7.5° C reduction in full-load temperatures for more stable performance during intense sessions 7

with the patented OMEN CRYO CHAMBER™, an industry-first technology pulling in fresh, cold air from outside the chassis to isolate and cool the CPU, delivering a 7.5° C reduction in full-load temperatures for more stable performance during intense sessions Maximize airflow with a re-engineered chassis design featuring raised feet, open bottom vents, and vented PCI slots, enhancing GPU cooling by up to 2° C and improving overall thermal efficiency to keep the system performing at its peak 8

with a re-engineered chassis design featuring raised feet, open bottom vents, and vented PCI slots, enhancing GPU cooling by up to 2° C and improving overall thermal efficiency to keep the system performing at its peak Maximize power and control with OMEN’s first fully modular 1200W PSU, featuring customizable fan curves, built-in cleaning mode, and real-time monitoring through OMEN Gaming Hub

OMEN 35L: Versatile Power, Stealth Style

Joining the OMEN MAX 45L are two refreshed OMEN 35L Gaming Desktops designed for gamers craving serious performance and flexibility in designs that match their style. The latest OMEN 35L includes support for up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D processor5 and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics, improved thermal performance, and the same modular 1200W power supply introduced in the OMEN MAX 45L. For those who prefer a more minimalist or formal work setup, the new OMEN 35L Stealth Edition offers the same high-end internals as the OMEN 35L in an all-black, RGB-free design.

The Stealth Edition is also the official PC of League of Legends Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour, proving that a high-performance rig can make its mark without ever breaking cover. This special edition PC the latest example of HP’s strategic alliance with Riot Games first announced in 2024. As part of the ongoing relationship, OMEN and HyperX power premier esports events such as League of Legends and VALORANT with HP technology at the core of the competitive experience.

“At Riot, we believe that producing a world-class esports competition starts with equipping our pros with the best hardware, so it’s the perfect time to unveil the OMEN 35L Stealth Edition as the official PC of LoL Esports and the VALORANT Champions Tour global events,” said David Mulhall, Global Head of Esports Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games. “With championship season just around the corner for both esports, having top-tier PCs on stage is essential for us to meet the moment for our pros and ensure every moment of play reflects the highest possible competitive standard, giving fans around the world the experience they deserve.”

OMEN AI: Smart Optimization, No Guesswork

Great hardware sets the stage, but smart software takes performance even further. Since launching at CES 2025, OMEN AI has expanded its capabilities and now supports top titles like Valorant, League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. Integrated into OMEN Gaming Hub and available across OMEN and select HyperX systems, OMEN AI delivers real-time performance, thermal, and power optimization with a single click so players can stay focused on the game, not the settings.

Personalize to Win

Gaming is about more than what’s on screen. Eighty-five percent of power players want to customize the look of their gear, and 69% worry about battery life in wireless headsets.4 Whether communicating clearly during competitive matches or creating content with professional-grade audio, gamers expect peripherals that reflect their style and perform at the highest level. That’s why HP is expanding the HyperX lineup with new gear that puts customization, sound quality, and convenience at the forefront.

HyperX Cloud Headsets: Engineered for Endurance, Designed for Play

Built for long sessions and total setup control, the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless delivers pro-grade sound, unmatched endurance, and introduces HP’s first reprogrammable RGB Base Station in a wireless gaming headset.3

Play longer with up to 250 hours of battery 9 in 2.4GHz mode and stay connected with simultaneous wireless connections between a gaming PC and a phone

with up to 250 hours of battery in 2.4GHz mode and stay connected with simultaneous wireless connections between a gaming PC and a phone Hear every detail with 53 mm dual-chamber drivers and a refined acoustic profile for immersive, low-distortion audio

with 53 mm dual-chamber drivers and a refined acoustic profile for immersive, low-distortion audio Stay cool and comfortable with memory foam ear cushions, breathable materials, and a lightweight, steel-reinforced frame

with memory foam ear cushions, breathable materials, and a lightweight, steel-reinforced frame Personalize the experience with HyperX NGENUITY software,11 enabling advanced audio tuning, lighting effects, and control customization to match playstyle

Following Alpha’s lead in customization, the new HyperX Cloud Flight 2 brings a dynamic personalization experience with full RGB panels, removable earcup plates, and long battery life, whether on PC, PlayStation, or mobile. The Official Xbox licensed HyperX CloudX Flight 2 brings extra compatibility for Xbox gamers.

HyperX Microphones: Studio Power Meets Streamlined Simplicity

Whether streaming, recording, or creating, the HyperX FlipCast gives players high-resolution sound in a design that grows with them. As the most versatile mic in the HyperX lineup, FlipCast supports both USB and XLR connectivity, letting creators record multiple ways in a studio-ready form factor built to evolve with their setup.

Deliver broadcast-quality sound with a dynamic mic capsule tuned for clarity and background noise rejection

with a dynamic mic capsule tuned for clarity and background noise rejection Fine-tune on the fly with signature gaming elements like the beveled input level meter, tap to mute, and multifunction dial for fast adjustments during live sessions

with signature gaming elements like the beveled input level meter, tap to mute, and multifunction dial for fast adjustments during live sessions Personalize the experience with HyperX NGENUITY software11 to customize the RGB LED ring and unlock simplified pro-level tools anyone can use like a compressor, limiter, and AI noise reduction



Rounding out the lineup, the redesigned HyperX SoloCast 2 Microphone offers streamlined sound and compact versatility for everyday users. With a built-in shock mount, foam pop filter, and software-enhanced controls, this plug-and-play mic punches above its size and is perfect for gamers who want to sound better right out of the box.

Pricing and Availability10

OMEN MAX 45L Gaming Desktop is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop is expected to be available on HP.com in October for a starting price of $1,499.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com in October for a starting price of $1,499.99. OMEN 35L Stealth Edition Gaming Desktop is expected to be available on HP.com in October for a starting price of $1,499.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com in October for a starting price of $1,499.99. HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless Headset is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in August for $299.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in August for $299.99. HyperX Cloud Flight 2 Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in October for $129.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in October for $129.99. HyperX CloudX Flight 2 Wireless Headset for Xbox is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in December for $139.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in December for $139.99. HyperX FlipCast Microphone is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in August for $229.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com and HyperX.com in August for $229.99. HyperX SoloCast 2 Microphone is expected to be available on HP.com in August for $59.99.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com .

________________________________________________

1 Patented in 2022.

2 Based on all PC AI gaming learning applications. OMEN AI adjust Operating System, Hardware, and Game settings for supported games. System requirements: OMEN Gaming Hub installed on PC, Windows 10 version 19041.0 or higher. Results may vary based on unique hardware setup on PC.

3 Based on HP internal analysis of all wireless boom mic gaming headsets with low latency marketed for gamers as of 08/2025. Up to 250 hours of battery life is measured using 2.4GHz on a single charge. Tested at 50% headphone volume, continuous playback. Actual battery life will vary with use and maximum battery capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

4 Based on HP internal analysis of all headsets featuring RGB lighting and 6 customizable buttons marketed for gaming as of 08/14/2025. A Base Station, sometimes referred to as a charging dock, charging station, or control hub, is defined as an external device that acts as a central hub for wireless communication and audio processing​ Windows 10+.​

5 HP Gamer Segmentation Study 2024.

6 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

7 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP‘s component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Based on HP Internal Thermal Testing by Prim95 + 3DMARK (CPU + GPU full load) at 25 degree Celsius ambient to compare CPU temperature between the 2024 OMEN 35L (86.5 degree Celsius) and 2025 OMEN MAX 45L (79 degree Celsius) pre-built testing sample. 2024 OMEN 35L configuration with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D with 240mm LCS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, DDR5 6000 64GB, 2TB SSD x2, 1200W PSU. 2025 OMEN MAX 45L with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D with 240mm LCS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080, DDR5 6000 64GB, 2TB SSD x2,1200W PSU.

8 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP‘s component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower. Based on HP Internal Thermal Testing by video stress testing at 25 degree Celsius ambient to compare graphic card temperature between the 2024 OMEN 45L (78.9 degree Celsius) and 2025 OMEN MAX 45L (77 degree Celsius) pre-built testing sample. 2024 OMEN 45L configuration with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D with 360mm LCS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. 2025 OMEN MAX 45L with AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D with 360mm LCS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

9 Tested at 50% headphone volume, continuous playback. Actual battery life will vary with use and maximum battery capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. 125 hours when using the simultaneous option.

10 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.