Vantage Products Named Best in Baking for First-of-Its-Kind Release Agent Solutions

Deerfield, Illinois, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEERFIELD, IL, August 14, 2025 – Vantage’s breakthrough OptiReleaseTM portfolio of next generation release agents for commercial bakeries has been recognized with two “Best in Baking” Awards ahead of the 2025 International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE). IBIE takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada September 14-17. The OptiRelease portfolio was recognized in the sustainability and plant efficiency categories.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve worked side-by-side with our customers, listening to their challenges, understanding their processes, and applying fresh thinking to move beyond the limitations of current release technologies used in food,” said Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Vantage Food. “The OptiRelease portfolio is a direct result of that collaboration. Engineered for peak commercial bakery performance, it redefines release agents by enhancing product quality and operational efficiency, by reducing time and energy cost, and, for the first time, delivering tailored solutions for cake, bread, and pizza production that meet the unique demands of each application.”

The innovative, next generation release agent solutions deliver superior performance in even the most demanding conditions. When OptiRelease is combined with the Mallet® brand of custom-built precision spray equipment incorporating the patented PosiSprayTM smart spray and detection technology, this full-service solution optimizes commercial bakery production efficiency even further through precise application of the release agent blend and identifying mis-sprays in real time to enhance throughput for mid- and large-scale commercial bakeries globally.

OptiRelease Portfolio of Release Agents

Release agents play a key role in production efficiency and sustainable food manufacturing operations. With an eye to creating more sustainable food operations, OptiRelease solutions enable operations to run smoothly on the fewest resources needed.

Increased Consumer Satisfaction: With four times the release strength of canola oil​[1]​, OptiRelease results in improved customer satisfaction with improved product quality yields avoiding waste caused by torn or frayed products.

Decreased Pan Utilization: OptiRelease reduces polymerized and general residue left behind after depanning resulting in decreased wash cycle time and water usage. In turn, this results in less frequent pan reglazing and replacement.

OptiRelease reduces polymerized and general residue left behind after depanning resulting in decreased wash cycle time and water usage. In turn, this results in less frequent pan reglazing and replacement. Secure Supply: The OptiRelease portfolio is produced in the U.S. and features a balanced formulation that eliminates or reduces supply-challenged materials without compromising on performance.

Supports Reduced Environmental Footprint: With reduced water usage and a domestic manufacturing footprint, these solutions can also contribute to lowering Scope 3 Category 4 emissions (upstream transportation and distribution) by minimizing international freight and associated transport-related greenhouse gas emissions.

The OptiRelease portfolio of release agents and Mallet-brand precision spray equipment will be featured at International Baking Industry Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from September 14-17 – Booth 2416 in the West Hall. If you would like to speak to a Vantage representative or arrange a meeting at the show, please reach out to info@vantagefood.com.

About Vantage Food

Vantage Food is a recognized market leader offering a comprehensive portfolio of food process aid technology solutions including best-in-class release agents, custom-built processing equipment and functional food ingredients for targeted applications (Bread | Baked Goods | Pizza | Cereal and other Food processing segments) that help our customers achieve production efficiencies and enhanced product quality. As part of our broader natural solutions portfolio, Vantage supports our customers’ technical performance and marketing needs through a unique combination of ingredient formulation and application expertise and service built on a backbone of sustainable oils, fats and their derivatives, Vantage targets selected markets and applications including personal care, food, surface treatment, agriculture, pharma, and consumer and industrial performance. Vantage is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, operates in 11 countries worldwide and employs approximately 1,000 talented professionals focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences with every interaction. Learn more at vantagefood.com

TM ® * indicates a registered mark or trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., or its affiliates.

​[1]​ Vantage in-house test methods