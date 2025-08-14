Mt. SAC Early College Academy Announces Appointment of Nathan Slaymaker as New Principal

West Covina, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Mt. SAC Early College Academy (MECA) is pleased to announce the selection of Mr. Nathan Slaymaker as the new Principal, approved by the Board of Education on August 12, 2025.. Mr. Slaymaker brings a distinguished record of service in education, counseling, and leadership, reinforcing MECA’s commitment to student success and well-being.

Most recently, Mr. Slaymaker served as Assistant Principal at Temple City High School, where he developed and implemented programs supporting academics, mental health, and career pathways. In this role, he also supervised staff and oversaw essential school operations. Before his work as Assistant Principal, he served as a school counselor for both Temple City High School and the TCUSD Adult Transition Program, providing academic guidance, career counseling, and crisis intervention.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Slaymaker taught all levels of math as a Math Teacher and Department Chair, served as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired, leading the SELPA program for visually impaired students, and coordinated the Link Crew student leadership and mentorship program.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Slaymaker to Mt. SAC Early College Academy,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. His depth of experience as a teacher, counselor, and administrator demonstrates a genuine commitment to students. We look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring.”

Mr. Slaymaker holds a PPS Credential and a Master of Arts in Education from Concordia University. He also earned a Single Subject Credential in Mathematics from National University, an Education Specialist Credential from California State University, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry from Azusa Pacific University.

“On behalf of the WCUSD Board of Education, I am proud to welcome Nathan Slaymaker as the new principal of Mt. SAC Early College Academy. His dedication to student success, collaborative leadership style, and passion for innovative learning will help guide our school community to even greater achievements. We look forward to the positive impact he will make on our students, staff, and families.”