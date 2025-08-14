PubMatic, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. PubMatic investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic, Inc. released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed that, beginning in July, it experienced a headwind from a top DSP buyer, which had shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently. The Company further warned that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to a reduction in ad spend from one of its top DSP partners.

Following this announcement, PubMatic’s stock price declined $2.23 per share, or approximately 21.1%, closing at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, causing losses to investors.

