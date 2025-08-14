American Woodmark Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises American Woodmark Corporation ("American Woodmark" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AMWD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Woodmark will be acquired by MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC). Shareholders of American Woodmark will receive 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock for each share of American Woodmark common stock they own. Upon completion of the transaction, MasterBrand and American Woodmark shareholders are expected to own approximately 63% and 37%, respectively, of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the American Woodmark Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration represents fair value for American Woodmark’s shareholders.

