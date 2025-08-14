KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 14, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. ("KinderCare e" or the "Company") (NYSE: KLC) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities pursuant to and/or traceable to KinderCare’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted in October 2024 (the "Class Period"). KinderCare investors have until October 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: KinderCare provides early education and child care services in the United States. In its initial public offering, KinderCare sold over 27 million shares of common stock to investors at $24 per share, generating approximately $648 million in gross proceeds.

The KinderCare class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (ii) KinderCare did not provide the “highest quality care possible” and, in many instances, failed to provide even basic care, meet industry minimum standards, or comply with applicable laws and regulations governing child care; and (iii) as a result, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, regulatory actions, negative publicity, reputational harm, and business losses.

Since the IPO, the price of KinderCare stock has declined to lows near $9 per share.

