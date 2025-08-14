Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive Therapeutics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: UNCY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Unicycive Therapeutics investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 30, 2025, Unicycive, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC, intended to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The Company disclosed that, following submission of the NDA and during routine application review, the FDA had notified Unicycive that a third-party manufacturing vendor of its primary contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) had been cited for deficiencies during a cGMP inspection.

Following this announcement, Unicycive’s stock price declined $2.03 per share, or approximately 29.85%, closing at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising