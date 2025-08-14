Heald Launches First Money-Back Guarantee in Digital Diabetes Reversal

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heald, a pioneering digital health company specializing in Type 2 diabetes reversal through personalized lifestyle interventions, today announced a first of its kind money-back guarantee. Patients who follow the program and do not achieve significant A1C improvement or other key health metric gains within 90-120 days will receive a full refund.

A Bold Shift Toward Accountability

“Heald’s money-back guarantee boldly links business success to patient outcomes,” said Dr. Neal Patel, CIO at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and strategic advisor to Heald. “By integrating glucose monitoring with personalized coaching, they’re turning cutting-edge diabetes research into real-world results and setting a new standard for digital health programs.”

This guarantee addresses a long-standing gap in the digital health market: programs often promise results but rarely hold themselves financially accountable. By tying revenue directly to patient outcomes, Heald is setting a new industry benchmark for transparency and results-driven care.

How the Guarantee Works

Those with higher baseline A1C aim for specific percentage drops or improved “time in range.” Full Refund: If patients meet participation requirements but don’t see measurable gains, Heald returns 100% of their investment.

Additional information about the money back guarantee is available here

The Heald Approach

Heald’s program goes beyond symptom management to target the root causes of insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction. The integrated model includes:

Personalized Nutrition Plans - Designed for each individual’s metabolic profile and culturally relevant eating patterns.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) - Real-time feedback on how daily choices impact blood sugar.

One-on-One Coaching - Certified nutritionists, fitness experts, and behavior counselors for personalized guidance.

Stress Management Tools - Addressing psychological drivers of chronic disease.

Supportive Community Platform - Encouraging accountability, connection, and sustained motivation.





Proven, Measurable Results

Heald’s platform tracks multiple metrics to adjust care in real time:

A1C levels

Time-in-range percentages

Medication usage

Quality of life indicators

Patient Voices

Joe Diver: “ I’m actually in a phase, self chosen, to pause my med regimen. My last Dexcom G7 reading was 147, I usually run +200. My lowest was 72. My A1C has improved significantly and I’m at a level which my PCP reported in my last visit as “pre diabetic level trend!”



I’m actually in a phase, self chosen, to pause my med regimen. My last Dexcom G7 reading was 147, I usually run +200. My lowest was 72. My A1C has improved significantly and I’m at a level which my PCP reported in my last visit as “pre diabetic level trend!” Sharan: “Heald app has made a big difference in my life. It’s so user-friendly and helpful.”



“Heald app has made a big difference in my life. It’s so user-friendly and helpful.” William Rink : “The Heald support team has been incredibly encouraging, helping me stay on track to keep my glucose levels under control. My A1C dropped from around 6.2 to 5.9, and I’ve lost 20 pounds through the tailored meal and fitness plan provided by the care ops team, another key benefit of the program.”



: “The Heald support team has been incredibly encouraging, helping me stay on track to keep my glucose levels under control. My A1C dropped from around 6.2 to 5.9, and I’ve lost 20 pounds through the tailored meal and fitness plan provided by the care ops team, another key benefit of the program.” Neha: “Heald’s community is a safe, supportive space where we encourage each other through difficult moments.”



Breaking Financial Barriers

The program now qualifies for FSA/HSA reimbursement, allowing patients to use pre-tax dollars to pay for participation.

“Financial barriers shouldn’t prevent access to effective diabetes reversal,” said Sandeep Misra, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder. “With FSA/HSA eligibility and our money-back guarantee, patients can join with both confidence and protection.”

Transforming the Digital Health Landscape

Traditional healthcare often measures success in process metrics, number of visits, medication adherence rather than patient outcomes. Heald is pioneering value-based digital care that rewards measurable health improvement.

Industry analysts predict this model will inspire other digital health providers to adopt similar guarantees, potentially reshaping chronic disease care.

About Heald

Heald is dedicated to reversing Type 2 diabetes through evidence-based lifestyle interventions. The company’s multidisciplinary clinical team of nutritionists, behavioral psychologists, fitness experts and medical professionals supports patients nationwide, including underserved populations.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Heald operates at the intersection of healthcare innovation and cutting-edge technology.

Media Contact

Govind Kumar

Press and Media Relations, Heald

govind@iheald.com

iheald.com

Additional information on Money Back Guarantee available here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504b0803-ab8e-403e-a438-84952a8d2c25