Cemtrex Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), a multi-industry technology company focused on security and industrial services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2025, showing substantial improvement in revenue, margins, and profitability compared to the prior year.

“Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, Cemtrex is a stronger, more profitable, and more efficient business than it was a year ago,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO. “We’ve grown sales nearly 20 percent, expanded gross margins by three points, and delivered a $6.6 million year-over-year swing to positive operating income. This improvement is visible in nearly every major metric.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights (three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)

  • Revenue increased 16% to $17.0 million from $14.7 million.
  • Security segment revenue increased 22% to $7.6 million; Industrial Services revenue increased 10% to $9.4 million.
  • Gross profit increased 25% to $7.37 million, with gross margin improving to 43% from 40%.
  • Operating loss narrowed to $0.64 million from $3.18 million.

Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Highlights (nine months ended June 30, 2025 vs. 2024)

  • Revenue increased 19% to $58.0 million from $48.7 million.
  • Security segment revenue increased 28% to $30.0 million, including a $10.4 million Vicon order.
  • Industrial Services revenue increased 11% to $27.9 million.
  • Gross profit increased 27% to $25.24 million, with gross margin improving to 44% from 41%.
  • Operating income was $1.69 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.95 million last year, a $6.64 million improvement.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • Cash and equivalents, including restricted cash, increased to $8.15 million from $5.42 million at September 30, 2024.
  • Working capital was $4.92 million despite higher current maturities of long-term liabilities.

“Our Security segment continues to see encouraging growth, anchored by the largest single order in Vicon’s history, while Industrial Services continues to execute at a high level delivering strong growth and margin gains,” added Govil. “We have tightened expenses, improved efficiency, and strengthened the balance sheet, all while executing on our growth plan. The difference between this year and last is significant, and we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum into our next fiscal year.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Investor Relations:
investors@cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  (Unaudited)    
  June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $7,032,530  $3,897,511 
Restricted cash  1,112,829   1,522,881 
Trade receivables, net  12,678,928   11,159,676 
Trade receivables, net - related party  513,263   685,788 
Inventory, net  5,826,243   6,988,529 
Contract assets, net  598,151   985,207 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,555,663   1,456,687 
Total current assets  29,317,607   26,696,279 
         
Property and equipment, net  9,573,374   9,133,578 
Right-of-use operating lease assets  1,969,122   1,933,378 
Royalties receivable, net - related party  230,143   456,611 
Goodwill  3,708,347   3,708,347 
Other  2,162,230   2,187,265 
Total Assets $46,960,823  $44,115,458 
         
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $4,815,551  $4,520,173 
Sales tax payable  14,575   73,024 
Revolving line of credit  2,039,858   3,125,011 
Current maturities of long-term liabilities  9,827,991   4,732,377 
Operating lease liabilities - short-term  818,486   832,823 
Loan from CEO  200,000   - 
Deposits from customers  261,671   408,415 
Accrued expenses  1,925,794   1,393,902 
Accrued payable on inventory in transit  168,717   640,450 
Contract liabilities  2,709,590   1,254,204 
Deferred revenue  1,329,902   1,297,616 
Accrued income taxes  288,848   314,827 
Total current liabilities  24,400,983   18,592,822 
Long-term liabilities        
Long-term debt  8,475,921   13,270,178 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  1,200,841   1,159,204 
Other long-term liabilities  285,821   274,957 
Deferred Revenue - long-term  490,046   658,019 
Warrant liabilities  8,255,215   5,199,436 
Total long-term liabilities  18,707,844   20,561,794 
Total liabilities  43,108,827   39,154,616 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,705,327 shares issued and 2,641,227 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 2,456,827 shares issued and 2,392,727 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (liquidation value of $10 per share)  2,705   2,457 
Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024   50    50 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 3,509,606 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 14,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024   3,510   14 
Additional paid-in capital  97,402,468   73,262,536 
Accumulated deficit  (96,270,146)  (71,355,386)
Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at June 30, 2025,  (148,291)  (148,291)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,627,462   2,949,297 
Total Cemtrex stockholders’ equity  3,617,758   4,710,677 
Non-controlling interest  234,238   250,165 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $46,960,823  $44,115,458 

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended  For the nine months ended 
  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
             
Revenues $16,965,658  $14,686,398  $57,955,826  $48,724,159 
Cost of revenues  9,595,152   8,809,251   32,717,929   28,825,197 
Gross profit  7,370,506   5,877,147   25,237,897   19,898,962 
Operating expenses                
General and administrative  7,626,342   8,192,180   21,490,373   22,184,303 
Research and development  386,565   864,483   2,054,537   2,664,688 
Total operating expenses  8,012,907   9,056,663   23,544,910   24,848,991 
Operating (loss)/income  (642,401)  (3,179,516)  1,692,987   (4,950,029)
Other (expense)/income                
Other income/(expense), net  68,002   (933,539)  (47,190)  (710,363)
Interest expense  (461,504)  (521,316)  (1,398,415)  (1,697,803)
Gain/(loss) on exercise of warrant liabilities  74,008   (7,255,528)  (15,722,097)  (7,255,528)
Changes in fair value of warrant liability  (3,615,437)  2,807,890   (8,928,275)  2,807,890 
Total other income/(expense), net  (3,934,931)  (5,902,493)  (26,095,977)  (6,855,804)
Net loss before income taxes  (4,577,332)  (9,082,009)  (24,402,990)  (11,805,833)
Income tax expense  14,035   67,294   245,098   238,049 
Loss from continuing operations  (4,591,367)  (9,149,303)  (24,648,088)  (12,043,882)
(Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of tax  (42,280)  9,984   (282,599)  30,939 
Net loss  (4,633,647)  (9,139,319)  (24,930,687)  (12,012,943)
Less net loss in noncontrolling interest  (90,312)  (158,293)  (15,927)  (351,212)
Net loss attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. stockholders $(4,543,335) $(8,981,026) $(24,914,760) $(11,661,731)
Income/(loss) per share - Basic & Diluted                
Continuing Operations $(1.78) $(605.49) $(11.68) $(2,232.92)
Discontinued Operations $(0.02) $0.67  $(0.13) $5.88 
Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic & Diluted  2,542,677   14,936   2,111,669   5,260 

Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  For the nine months ended
  June 30,
  2025  2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities       
        
Net loss $(24,930,687) $(12,012,943
        
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization  960,930   998,641
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property and equipment  19,668   (13,595
Noncash lease expense  684,360   645,695
Bad debt expense  55,222   1,429,791
Contract modification - related party  280,545   -
Share-based compensation  10,280   22,675
Income tax expense  -   208,669
Shares issued to pay for services  -   129,000
Accrued interest on notes payable  803,030   937,899
Non-cash royalty income  (48,668)  (39,846
Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable  29,167   -
Loan origination costs  5,000   54,400
Loss on excess fair value of warrants  -   7,255,528
Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities  15,722,096   -
Changes in fair value of warrant liability  8,928,275   (2,807,890
        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition of subsidiaries:       
Trade receivables  (1,534,474)  1,420,733
Trade receivables - related party  87,116   (136,277
Inventory  1,162,286   1,350,333
Contract assets  387,056   624,141
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (98,976)  548,129
Other assets  125,035   (274,081
Accounts payable  295,378   (1,588,439
Accounts payable - related party  -   (5,009
Sales tax payable  (58,449)  2,036
Operating lease liabilities  (692,804)  (646,595
Deposits from customers  (146,744)  189,331
Accrued expenses  60,159   (496,932
Contract liabilities  1,455,386   921,287
Deferred revenue  (135,687)  (395,065
Income taxes payable  (24,582)  (196,727
Other liabilities  10,864   (201,366
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities  3,410,782   (2,076,477
        
Cash Flows from Investing Activities       
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,435,743)  (429,334
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  13,511   77,110
Royalties on related party revenues  40,000   46,000
Investment in MasterpieceVR  (100,000)  (100,000
Net cash used by investing activities  (1,482,232)  (406,224
        
Cash Flows from Financing Activities       
Proceeds on revolving line of credit  23,424,024   26,682,873
Payments on revolving line of credit  (24,509,177)  (24,025,081
Payments on debt  (985,212)  (7,818,405
Payments on Paycheck Protection Program Loans  (50,628)  (30,365
Proceeds on Loan from CEO  200,000   -
Proceeds on bank loans  -   28,267
Proceeds from notes payable  500,000   -
Proceeds from warrant exercises  1,307,354   -
Proceeds from offerings  1,463,550   10,035,293
Expenses on offerings  (232,100)  (935,333
Purchases of treasury stock  -   (69,705
Net cash provided by financing activities  1,117,811   3,867,544
        
Effect of currency translation  (321,394)  (114,180
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  2,724,967   1,270,663
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  5,420,392   6,349,562
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $8,145,359  $7,620,225
        
Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash       
Cash and cash equivalents $7,032,530  $6,468,197
Restricted cash  1,112,829   1,152,028
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $8,145,359  $7,620,225
 

            








        

            

                

                    
