Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host investor meetings at the following financial conferences:

Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Bank of America 2025 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 3 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:40 p.m. ET

Benchmark 2025 Tech, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 4

Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 4 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 4:50 p.m. ET

B. Riley 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 10

Wolfe Research TMT Conference 2025 in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 10

Lake Street 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 11



Live webcasts of the Rosenblatt, Bank of America and Citi fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.