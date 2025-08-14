CMMB, with P&G Support, Responds to Deadly Cholera and Hunger Crisis in South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is launching an emergency response in South Sudan as compounding crises threaten thousands of lives in Upper Nile region and Central Equatoria State. The devastating cholera outbreak has already infected more than 85,700 people as of August 5—many of them children under 14—with case fatality rates at times exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) emergency thresholds. Meanwhile, a hunger crisis deepens across most of the country.

“Clean water and hygiene are essential to stop the spread of cholera,” said Jacqueline George, CMMB South Sudan Country Director. “We are fortunate to have a longstanding partnership with P&G, which has enabled CMMB to reach families in the most affected areas and protect children from this devastating disease.”

CMMB is intervening to curb the spread of cholera, distributing P&G Purifier of Water (POW) sachets to families in Renk in Upper Nile and Juba in Central Equatoria State. For almost 10 years, P&G’s commitment to sharing the power of clean water has complemented CMMB’s mission. This trusted partnership enabled CMMB to respond with lifechanging speed.

“Access to clean water is vital for health and well-being. We are thankful for partners like CMMB, whose collaboration enables us to provide crucial support to communities around the world during their most challenging times,” said Claude Zukowski, the P&G Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program Lead.

As the crisis escalates, additional resources are urgently needed to combat the increasingly complex threats to people's health and well-being.

CMMB supports a consortium of local and international actors in Upper Nile working together to implement a multisectoral response to this complex emergency, including:

Ministry of Health–led oral cholera vaccination campaigns with household and community promotion and logistical support. Vaccines are being supplied by UNICEF and WHO. Running two mobile clinics in Nasir County to provide treatment for childhood illnesses, emergency care, and nutrition services for displaced populations.

hospital beds for the Nutrition Stabilization Centre in Renk County Hospital, where children are sleeping four to a single bed due to resource shortages. Managing mentorship, supervision, and technical support for local implementing teams in Nasir and Renk counties.

How to Help

CMMB has launched an emergency campaign to expand its lifesaving response. Every day of delay means more preventable deaths. To contribute, visit cmmb.org/southsudanemergency.

About CMMB

CMMB provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children’s health, we deliver sustainable health services in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan, and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. In 2024, CMMB’s Access to Medicines program delivered $278.9 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to 32 countries.