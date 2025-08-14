Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.79 per share to $0.83 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, representing a cash dividend of $3.32 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Ward Nye, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce our tenth consecutive annual dividend increase, a milestone that underscores Martin Marietta’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and enduring shareholder value. This achievement reflects the resilience of our aggregates-led business model, the excellence of our operational execution and the strength of our financial position and free cash flow generation. Looking ahead, we remain focused on aligning capital deployment with our strategic priorities, delivering consistent shareholder returns while investing in growth initiatives that drive sustainable, long-term value creation.”

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

