Ocean Power Technologies Highlights Marine Energy Leadership in Testimony Before New Jersey Legislature

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative, low-carbon offshore power, data, and service solutions, today announced its participation in a joint hearing of the New Jersey Assembly Environment, Natural Resources, and Solid Waste Committee and the Senate Environment and Energy Committee. The session brought together invited speakers to discuss tidal and wave energy, advanced marine technologies, and the role of the state in fostering renewable innovation.

Testifying before state lawmakers, OPT President and CEO Philipp Stratmann underscored the state’s opportunity to lead the emerging U.S. marine energy sector. He highlighted how OPT’s proprietary PowerBuoy® systems and WAM-V® autonomous surface vehicles deliver persistent clean energy, environmental monitoring, and maritime domain awareness for customers worldwide, and how New Jersey’s talent, coastline, and industrial base could anchor a global leadership position if supported by targeted policy measures.

Stratmann underscored OPT’s leadership and vision by reference to its most recent milestone: the successful installation of an AI-capable Merrows™ PowerBuoy® for the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey Bay. The system integrates AT&T® 5G technology with advanced subsea sensors to provide continuous monitoring and real-time data for defense, power and environmental applications. “This deployment shows exactly what’s possible when cutting-edge marine energy meets mission-critical needs,” Stratmann said.

“New Jersey has the assets and expertise to be the nation’s hub for marine energy,” said Stratmann. “With clear test sites, streamlined permitting, and active state advocacy in federal arenas, we can drive innovation, create high-value jobs, and enhance both climate resilience and national security, all from our own coastline.”

In his testimony, Stratmann called on lawmakers to accelerate action by fostering industry collaboration, enabling real-world testing within state waters, and positioning New Jersey companies in national energy and defense conversations.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT’s groundbreaking products, services and solutions, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

