United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (“United”, the “Company”), reported that its Board of Directors approved a 4.2% quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.25 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $429.6875 per share (equivalent to $0.4296875 per depositary share or 1/1000th interest per share) on the Company’s 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE: UCB PRI). The dividend is payable September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

