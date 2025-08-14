Zynex, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The complaint alleges that the Individual Defendants artificially inflated Zynex’s stock price by issuing, or causing to be issued, false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s financial performance, operational practices, and compliance with insurance reimbursement policies. In particular, Defendants concealed a systemic “oversupplying scheme” under which Zynex shipped excessive quantities of supplies, including electrode pads and batteries, to patients and billed insurers for amounts far exceeding what was necessary. These undisclosed practices drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare—the federal health insurer for the military—which accounted for approximately 20% to 25% of Zynex’s annual revenue.

The truth began to emerge on March 11, 2025, when Zynex issued a press release announcing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, disclosing a significant revenue shortfall attributed to “slower than normal payments from certain payers” and revealing that “Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” The disclosure that Tricare—representing a substantial portion of the Company’s revenue—was scrutinizing prior claims threatened Zynex’s financial stability.

On March 12, 2025, Zynex’s stock price fell $3.59 per share, or 51.3%, to close at $3.41 per share, erasing significant shareholder value and reflecting the market’s reaction to the Company’s previously undisclosed regulatory and financial risks.

